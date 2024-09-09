FPT Opens New Office in Sweden Enhancing Nordic Reach

FPT has opened a new office in Sweden, enhancing Nordic reach.

The inauguration ceremony took place during the Vietnam-Sweden Business Forum in Stockholm, Sweden.

FPT’s new office in Sweden is located at Uni3 by Geely Building, Pumpgatan 1, 417 55 Gothenburg, Sweden.

FPT Opens a New Office in Sweden

Global technology corporation FPT said on Monday that it has opened its first office in Stockholm, Sweden. Driven by the country’s increasing demand for digital services and high-quality IT professionals, this strategic move allows FPT to enhance its ability to expand its local presence, delivery capabilities, and consulting services across the Nordic and wider European region.

Dr. Truong Gia Binh, FPT Corporation Founder and Chairman, stated, “Sweden was the first Western country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, and our longstanding partnership is built on mutual respect and a shared vision for growth and innovation. As a leading Vietnamese corporation, FPT is committed to deepening this relationship by leveraging Vietnam’s highly skilled and resourceful IT workforce to advance technological collaborations, especially in AI, semiconductor, automotive, and green transformation. Our new office will act as a vital bridge, connecting businesses on both sides and enabling Nordic customers to innovate and grow with cutting-edge technologies, comprehensive solutions, and access to a world-class talent pool.”

H.E. Tran Van Tuan, Ambassador of Vietnam to Sweden, said, “The Embassy of Vietnam in Sweden believes that FPT’s opening of an office in Sweden marks a positive step forward in cooperation in the fields of science and technology between the two countries. FPT’s activities in Sweden will help local businesses gain more understanding not only about FPT but also about Vietnamese businesses in general, becoming a bridge for other cooperation activities between the two nations. This is also a meaningful event contributing to the celebration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sweden.”

FPT’s new office set the company closer to industry giants, especially those in the automotive, energy, and manufacturing domains, such as Volvo Group, Ericsson, Telia, SAAB, IBM, and Semcon, and the IT firm also plans to build a workforce of 1,000 professionals globally in the next three years, dedicated to serving the dynamic European market, the company said.

About FPT Corporation and FPT Software

FPT Corporation is a global technology corporation and a leader in consulting, providing, and deploying technology and telecommunications services and solutions. It records a global workforce of 48,000+ and a total revenue of $2.17 billion (2023).

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more.