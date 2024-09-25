FPT Opens a Second Office in Nuremberg, Germany

FPT has opened a second office in Nuremberg, Germany.

FPT has opened a second office in Nuremberg, Germany.

On Sept. 17, 2024, FPT and KONICA MINOLTA’s Joint Venture established a Subsidiary in Vietnam.

FPT Opens a New Office in Nuremberg, Germany

FPT, Global Technology Corporation, said on Wednesday that it recently celebrated the opening of its second office in Germany. As part of the company’s expansion, this move will further strengthen FPT’s delivery capabilities and partnerships in the European region, targeting the automotive, manufacturing, and green transformation sectors.

According to FPT, the new office will enable them to solidify their local reach and consulting services, further accompanying industry giants such as Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler, and ebm-papst. Boasting strategic access to major tech centers and cities across Germany and Europe, this office is set to become a pivotal innovation hub for FPT in the region, powered by its core competencies in IoT, Data & Cloud, Digital Twins, AUTOSAR, and Embedded Software.

Dzung Tran, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Software Europe, speaking at the opening ceremony, said: “As we continue to expand our global presence and client base, Europe remains a cornerstone of our global strategy. Our strategic directions also align with the region’s focus on AI, smart mobility, and green technologies, and we are committed to providing seamless support and cutting-edge solutions that are tailored to different business needs here.”

About the Ceremony

The signing ceremony was held at the Technology Forum Nuremberg in Germany, with over 120 business leaders in attendance. The event facilitated discussions on the future of sustainable technology, highlighting the impact of generative AI and other emerging technologies in driving innovation, operational efficiency, and resource optimization, FPT said.

By 2030, the company aims to expand its workforce to 1,000 IT professionals in this region, with 50% of roles being filled by local talent.

FPT and KONICA MINOLTA’s Joint Venture Establishes a Subsidiary in Vietnam

On Sept. 17, 2024, KONICA MINOLTA FPT Solution Labs Inc., a joint venture between FPT Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of FPT, and Konica Minolta, a global leader in imaging and printing solutions, announced the establishment of its subsidiary in Hanoi, Vietnam, with a future delivery center in Da Nang City. The new entity, KONICA MINOLTA FPT Solution Labs Vietnam Co., Ltd., is expected to fortify software development and delivery capabilities and enhance business growth in the office solutions sector.

Leveraging FPT’s extensive technology expertise and highly skilled workforce, the company will focus on developing software for multifunction printers (MFPs) and a broader range of office solutions and peripheral products, the company said.

About FPT Corporation and FPT Software

FPT Corporation is a global technology corporation and a leader in consulting, providing, and deploying technology and telecommunications services and solutions. It records a global workforce of 48,000+ and a total revenue of $2.17 billion (2023).

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more.