Takeaway Points

FPT collaborates with Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS to boost AI research and education.

UTP has received a software donation valued at USD 2 million from FPT.

Why did FPT collaborate with Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS?

FPT, a global technology corporation, announced on Monday that it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP), a premier technical institution in Malaysia, to aid Malaysia’s technology education and digital transformation landscape, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) research and education.

Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Executive Vice President and FPT Software Chief Executive Officer, said, “FPT has been a long-term trusted IT partner of Petronas, playing a key role in several digital transformation initiatives. Our collaboration extends beyond technology to include workforce development. By bringing our AI expertise and advanced tools and promoting student exchanges between FPT University and Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, we aim to empower the next generation of IT talent in both countries with the skills and knowledge needed to drive innovation and growth.”

Prof. Dato’ Ir Ts Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, Vice-Chancellor of UTP, commented, “We are delighted to partner with FPT to advance our technological capabilities and provide our students with state-of-the-art tools and resources. This collaboration underscores our commitment to an advanced curriculum, equipped with cutting-edge software resources, and fosters a strong research and innovation culture.”

The Partnership

As part of the partnership, UTP has received a software donation valued at USD 2 million from FPT and will have access to FPT’s TADA (Total Augmented Data Analytics) solution, an AI-driven unified data management platform currently adopted by 20 energy companies, FPT said.

UTP staff and students will be well-equipped to boost the platform’s potential for educational outcomes, joined with FPT’s training and technical support, the report stated.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees.

About Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP)

Established in 1997, UTP is a leading private university in Malaysia, offering industry-relevant engineering, science, and technology programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. It aims to produce well-rounded graduates with strong leadership and communication skills.

With over 22,000 graduates from more than 60 countries, UTP is a major talent provider in the region. The university has over 800 foundation students, 4,000 undergraduates, and 1,000 postgraduates from more than 50 countries.

UTP engages in extensive research collaborations with PETRONAS and other institutions, focusing on areas like self-sustainable building, transport infrastructure, health analytics, hydrocarbon recovery, contaminant management, and autonomous systems. Visit www.utp.edu.my for more information.