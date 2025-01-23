FPT Collaborates with Enecom to Boost Chugoku Electric Power’s Digital Future

FPT has collaborated with Enecom to boost Chugoku Electric Power’s digital future in Japan.

This collaboration is set to contribute importantly to the Japanese energy giant’s ambitious “Energia Change 2030” initiative.

The three companies are also in discussion to establish a Vietnam-based Offshore Development Center (ODC), aimed at providing cost-effective and scalable IT solutions.

Why did FPT collaborate with Enecom?

FPT, a global IT corporation, said on Thursday that it has partnered with Chugoku Electric Power, one of Japan’s leading utility providers, and Enecom, a prominent technology and communication innovator, to accelerate Chugoku Electric Power’s digital transformation goals. This collaboration is set to contribute importantly to the Japanese energy giant’s ambitious “Energia Change 2030” initiative, a strategy focused on innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

FPT said it will collaborate with Enecom to support Chugoku Electric Power’s digital transformation initiatives by implementing advanced technologies such as generative AI and cloud computing.

Do Van Khac, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and FPT Japan Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation, commented, “The energy and utilities sector in Japan is characterized by a strong focus on digital transformation, operational efficiency, and the integration of advanced technologies to enhance service delivery and sustainability. With FPT’s deep domain understanding and a robust global workforce, we will drive impactful innovations for Chugoku Electric Power, to not only achieve its transformative goals but also reinforce its leading position among the country’s largest energy players.”

Hitoshi Kamakura, Chugoku Electric Power’s Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Digital Innovation Division, said, “We hope that new value will be created in the future by combining the high technical capabilities of FPT, a global company, with Chugoku Electric Power Co.’s vision. As digital technology evolves day by day, we will use it to advance operational and business reforms. With the cooperation of FPT and Enecom, we would like to take on the challenge of automating operations, reducing labor, and ultimately creating new services.”

Keiji Okabe, President of Enecom, remarked, “We will work with FPT to understand Chugoku Electric Power’s challenges and needs in promoting digital transformation and providing optimal solutions. With our knowledge of Chugoku Electric Power’s existing operations and systems, we can work with FPT on business solutions that address digital transformation issues.”



What happened before the agreement?

According to the report, before this agreement, FPT had collaborated with Enecom on power generation systems, and it helped Chugoku Electric Power in 2023 to implement a Microsoft 365 pilot project, laying the foundation for organization-wide deployment. Leveraging FPT’s global delivery model and experience delivering Enecom and Chugoku Electric Power’s past projects, the three companies are also in discussion to establish a Vietnam-based Offshore Development Center (ODC), aimed at providing cost-effective and scalable IT solutions.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information about global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.



About Chugoku Electric Power Co.

Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. is a leading energy company headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan. The company operates across key sectors, including power generation and retail electricity services. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Chugoku Electric Power Co. aims to meet the evolving energy needs of communities while driving operational excellence and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit https://www.energia.co.jp/.

About Enecom

Enecom Co., Ltd. is a dynamic company headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan, specializing in solution services, DX consulting, system integration, and internet connection services. With a diverse portfolio, Enecom provides robust fiber-optic communication networks, data center services, and cloud solutions tailored for individual and corporate clients. Enecom empowers businesses to overcome challenges and achieve growth by offering reliable cloud services, secure private networks, and cutting-edge ICT expertise. For more information, visit https://www.enecom.co.jp/.