FPT and Preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner have launched the FPT AI Factory in Japan.

Takeaway Points

FPT and Preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner launches FPT AI Factory in Japan.

FPT AI Factory is an all-inclusive stack for end-to-end AI product lifecycle.

The factory has three main groups: FPT AI Infrastructure, FPT AI Studio, and FPT AI Inference.

FPT AI Factory

FPT, a global leading IT firm and Preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), on Wednesday officially announced the launch of the FPT AI Factory in Japan using the full-stack NVIDIA accelerated computing platform. This flagship solution serves as a one-stop shop for AI and cloud services, offering immense computing power for AI advancement and contributing to developing sovereign AI in the country. Japanese customers can expedite AI development with priority access to premium solutions and features through an exclusive pre-order.

Dr. Truong Gia Binh, FPT Corporation Chairman and Founder, commented, “Artificial intelligence continues to be a transformative technology for the entire world. In line with NVIDIA’s global initiative, we are working closely with strategic partners to develop cloud infrastructure essential for AI applications worldwide, especially in Japan. We are committed to dedicating all necessary resources and accompanying the Japanese government, enterprises, and partners in the nation’s AI investment and development efforts. Through this significant project, we are aligning our vision and action to rapidly expand AI applications on a global scale while actualizing the collective vision of Japan and Vietnam in becoming AI nations.”

John Fanelli, NVIDIA Vice President of Enterprise AI Software, remarked, “In today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, Japan recognizes the importance of sovereign AI solutions for driving innovation, supporting data security, and maintaining technological independence. The FPT AI Factory built on NVIDIA accelerated computing and software represents a significant step towards meeting this need, offering Japanese companies access to cutting-edge AI infrastructure while fostering local AI development and expertise.”

When was it launched?

According to the report, FPT launched the FPT AI Factory at the NVIDIA AI Summit in Japan. The factory is an all-inclusive stack for end-to-end AI product lifecycle, including three main groups: FPT AI Infrastructure offers GPU cloud services with unprecedented computing power to accelerate model development and deployment. FPT AI Studio offers intelligent tools for building, pre-training, and fine-tuning AI models in depth using NVIDIA NeMo. FPT AI Inference, supported by NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA AI Blueprints, enables customers to effectively deploy and scale their models in terms of size and number of usages.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a global leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. As AI is indeed a key focus, FPT has been integrating AI across its products and solutions to drive innovation and enhance user experiences within its Made by FPT ecosystem. FPT is actively working on expanding its capabilities in AI through investments in human resources, R&D, and partnerships with leading organizations like NVIDIA, Mila, AITOMATIC, and Landing AI. These efforts are aligned with FPT’s ambitious goal to reach 5 billion USD in IT services revenue from global markets by 2030 and solidify its status among the world’s top billion-dollar IT companies.

After nearly two decades in Japan, FPT has become one of the largest foreign-invested technology firms in the country by human resource capacity. The company delivers services and solutions to over 450 clients globally, with over 3,500 employees across 17 local offices and innovation hubs in Japan, and nearly 15,000 professionals supporting this market worldwide.

With Japan as a strategic focus for the company’s global growth, FPT has been actively expanding its business and engaging in M&A deals, such as the joint venture with Konica Minolta, strategic investment in LTS Inc, and most recently, the acquisition of NAC—its first M&A deal in the market. As digital transformation, particularly legacy system modernization viewed as a key growth driver in the Japanese market, the company is committed to providing end-to-end solutions and seamless services, utilizing advanced AI technologies as a primary accelerator.