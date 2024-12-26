FPT and OKI Forge Strategic Alliance to Boost Global Expansion

FPT and OKI have forged a strategic alliance to boost global expansion.

Takeaway Points

FPT and OKI Partners?

FPT said on Thursday that it has entered a strategic partnership with OKI, through its subsidiary FPT Japan, agreeing to partial ownership of OKI’s two software development subsidiaries in China. The partnership aims to increase software development capabilities and drive global business expansion for both companies.

Do Van Khac, FPT Software SEVP and FPT Japan CEO, FPT Corporation, said, “2024 marks a year of significant growth for FPT in the Japanese market, driven by major contracts, strategic investments, and the opening of new offices. Our partnership with OKI reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology as a catalyst for both business transformation and societal advancement.”

“This collaboration also marks the start of FPT’s ongoing support for restarting overseas business as outlined in OKI’s Medium-Term Business Plan 2025, paving the way for impactful global expansion. By combining OKI’s deep market insights with FPT’s technological expertise and experience in delivering large-scale projects, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions that address evolving market needs and enable companies across industries to achieve operational excellence and business agility,” he added.

When will this agreement start?

The company said that under the agreement, starting April 1, 2025, Oki Data Dalian Co., Ltd. and OKI Software Technology Co., Ltd. will be rebranded as FPT OKI Dalian Limited Liability Company and FPT OKI Changzhou Limited Liability Company, respectively. FPT Japan will hold a 65 percent stake, while OKI will retain 35 percent.

About Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (OKI)

Founded in 1881, OKI is Japan’s leading information and telecommunication manufacturer. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, OKI provides top-quality products, technologies, and solutions to customers through its Public Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Component Products, and Electronics Manufacturing Services businesses. Its various business divisions function synergistically to bring to market exciting new products and technologies that meet a wide range of customer needs in various sectors.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees.