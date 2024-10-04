Forex Expo Dubai 2024 Breaks Records with Unprecedented Attendance and Sponsors

Dubai, UAE, 4th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is set to make history as it breaks records with the highest-ever number of attendees and sponsors in its esteemed legacy. Welcoming participants from across the globe, the event expects more than 15,000+ attendees and features 200+ sponsors, making it the largest gathering of traders, investors, and financial professionals in the Middle East.

Celebrating Women in the FX Industry



In addition to its record-breaking success, Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is proud to celebrate the growing influence of women in the online trading and financial industries. This year’s event will honour the exceptional contributions of women leading innovation and transformation in the forex sector. Our distinguished women speakers will share insights on topics ranging from trading strategies to fintech advancements, empowering the next generation of female professionals.

Featured speakers include:



• Razan Assaf, Compliance Manager, Kama Capital LLC

• Elena Kupriianova, Chief Marketing Officer, Spotware Systems Ltd.

• Negin Negahdari, Senior Business Development, Exness

• Maria Gaibor, Senior Business Development Manager, VT MARKETS

• Nilima Akter, Head of Marketing, Space World Capital

• Luna Tajik, Chief Executive Officer, Finest

• And many more…



Their participation highlights Forex Expo Dubai’s commitment to promoting diversity, inclusion, and gender equality within the financial sector.

Participants can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with networking opportunities, insightful panel discussions, and presentations from industry experts. The expo will cover a range of topics, including trading strategies, risk management, and market analysis. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to explore the latest technological innovations and tools that are shaping the forex landscape.

A Special Thanks to Our 200+ Exhibitors

Forex Expo Dubai 2024 proudly showcases over 200 exhibitors from around the world, featuring the latest trends, technologies, and opportunities in the trading space. We extend our deepest appreciation to all exhibitors for their invaluable contributions, which have solidified this event as a must-attend for industry professionals.

Join Us at Forex Expo Dubai 2024



Celebrate record-breaking success, innovation, and diversity at Forex Expo Dubai 2024. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with over 200 exhibitors and be inspired by some of the most influential women in the forex industry.

The event also features workshops and training sessions designed to improve trading skills, making it an ideal platform for both beginners and experienced traders. Attendees can also benefit from exclusive offers and promotions from participating companies, adding even more value to their experience.

To Register, Click Here: https://bit.ly/4dppQX5

About Forex Expo Dubai 2024



Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is the premier event for the global trading community, offering a platform for industry leaders, investors, and professionals to connect, learn, and explore the latest trends in online trading. With a focus on innovation, education, and networking, Forex Expo Dubai is where the future of trading comes to life.

Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is the 7th grand edition which provides an extravagant platform for Forex traders, Introducing Brokers, Investors, Financial Institutions, and Brokers from all over the Trading and Investing ecosystem to collaborate and establish the most significant connections.

With thousands of attendees anticipated, Forex Expo Dubai 2024 promises to be an essential gathering for anyone involved in the forex industry, providing valuable insights and connections to enhance trading success in the global market.