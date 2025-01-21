Floki Scores Pitchside Ad Campaign in Rugby Super League, Targets Fans with Major LED Advertising Campaign

Floki has announced a strategic advertising initiative in the Rugby Super League, the premier competition of British Rugby League. The campaign will see 150 minutes of pitchside LED ads displayed across the 2025 season, generating an estimated 110 million impressions in the UK alone. This figure excludes audiences from BBC-broadcasted matches, which historically attract higher viewership, as well as global audiences tuning in from abroad.

Rugby League fans present a promising demographic for Floki’s brand strategy. These viewers are often well-off, brand-conscious, and community-oriented; characteristics that align with Floki’s target market of potential crypto investors.

The campaign will feature in approximately 50 matches during the Super League season. Key games include the Wigan Warriors vs. Leigh Leopards match on February 13 and the highly anticipated Wigan Warriors vs. Warrington Wolves showdown in Las Vegas on March 1. Matches can reach domestic TV audiences of up to 600,000 viewers per game, amplifying the exposure of Floki’s ads.

Growing Broadcast Reach

The Super League’s reach continues to expand both domestically and internationally. In the UK, Sky Sports has increased its live coverage to 170 matches for the 2025 season, while the BBC adds 15 live matches annually, alongside highlights and regional coverage. Globally, broadcasting agreements for the 2024 season have extended the league’s visibility into regions such as Australia, Canada, Asia, and Africa. Networks like Fox Sports, NITV, Rogers Media, Premier Sports Asia, and ESPN Africa are driving the league’s global footprint.

A Unique Advertising Opportunity

Floki’s entry into Rugby League capitalizes on an advertising space that remains relatively untapped by the crypto industry. This creates an opportunity for Floki to stand out, build strong connections with fans, and establish impactful brand associations in a growing sports market.

With the Rugby Super League’s expanding international appeal and a dedicated fanbase, this campaign enhances Floki’s visibility, positioning it as a key player in both the sports and cryptocurrency sectors.

About Floki

Floki is the people’s cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Focused on utility, community, philanthropy, and strategic marketing, Floki is working toward becoming the world’s most recognized and used cryptocurrency. With over 490,000 holders globally, Floki has already established a strong brand presence. Learn more at floki.com.

