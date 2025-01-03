FLOKI, PEPETO, PENGU Are Top Picks For Meme Coin Investors

For a while, crypto enthusiasts and investors believed that a bull market was approaching. The entire crypto community has also been anticipating this period. However, predictions show that meme coins will play a significant role in the incoming bull run. Based on this sentiment, many crypto enthusiasts or investors may develop a fear of missing out.

Yes! It is absolutely fine to fear missing out on the incoming bull run. But, with the influx of new coins, which might and might not be rug pulls, it is crucial to have proper knowledge of where to invest your money as an investor for increased profits.

As an investor, you’re probably wondering what meme coins are safe to invest in. Below is a list of top meme coins that are safe to invest in as we approach the bull run season.

PEPETO

Emerging as a revolution the Pepe coin couldn’t achieve, Pepeto is a meme coin that seeks to create unity by creating an exchange that adopts all meme coins, thereby giving them real value and a place to thrive.

In a recent tweet, the team reveals what it has in stock for all investors, which adds some extra layer of credibility to what they are building. Check it out:

https://x.com/pepetocoin/status/1874260504891240897?s=46

Pepeto meme coin operates on the ETH ecosystem, and its inspiration comes from the theme “god of frogs.” However, Pepeto is still in its presale stage.

With a total supply of 420 trillion, investors can buy as much as they want at its presale price and stake before the price skyrockets. This can be bought on the official site at a current price of $0.000000100, staked for up to 484% interest, and swapped on a dedicated exchange. For more information on this, plus the chance to invest in the presale, visit the Pepeto website.

FLOKI

FLOKI is a meme coin named after Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog. The inspiration for its name comes from internet memes and the Shiba Inu breed. The Floki coin is part of the Floki ecosystem, and it operates on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain networks. Right now, it ranks among the top choices for crypto investment.

In the crypto market, Floki’s market cap is a little over $1.6B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $171M. As a dog-themed meme coin that stands out from other meme coins by combining memes with utility, Floki is a wise investment. Moreover, it is anticipated that Floki’s price will increase by 2x to 5x in the coming bull run.

So, you can go ahead and purchase Floki on trusted exchanges such as Bybit, Gate.io, etc.

PENGU

Pengu is the official cryptocurrency token of the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection. Currently trading at a price of $0.032, the Solana memecoin holds a market cap of $2B and a 24-hour trading volume of $397M.

Ever since its launch, Pengu has gained traction in the cryptocurrency market, especially as a memecoin on the Solana blockchain. In fact, it has surpassed meme coins such as BONK due to its increased market price.

To increase confidence as a good investment, predictions say that its price could surge to an average of $0.0886 by late 2025 or early 2026.

Don’t miss out on the Pepeto Presale

With the number of investors that pepeto is gaining since the start of its presale, it is safe to say the coin is a good form of investment for anyone looking for a good coin to invest in. As part of what catches the attention of investors is the pepeto’s community which is made up of individuals that are pretty experienced in the memecoin game and know how well to play it.

Another interesting feature of pepeto is its staking and earning mechanism, which means investors can stake their tokens and also earn decent rewards from it. It’s safe to say the best time to jump on pepeto is now. For more information on the pepeto presale, head over to the official website: http://pepeto.io.

Conclusion

Those are the top picks for meme coin investors. However, as much as you fear missing out on the bull season, make sure you do your own research and use a proper risk management strategy.

