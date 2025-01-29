Floki Announces Strategic Marketing Initiative with CoinGecko to Amplify Awareness of Floki Trading Bot

Floki is set to make a significant impact in the cryptocurrency trading space with the announcement of a high-profile, three-month marketing campaign in collaboration with CoinGecko, the world’s leading independent cryptocurrency data aggregator. This initiative, launching on Jan. 31, is designed to elevate the global visibility of the Floki Trading Bot and introduce it to millions of crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

Leveraging CoinGecko’s expansive digital ecosystem, this campaign is expected to reach a vast audience of cryptocurrency traders and investors. CoinGecko’s extensive reach includes 167 million monthly pageviews, 111 million monthly users, and an impressive 9.9 million total app downloads. Additionally, the collaboration will tap into CoinGecko’s strong social media presence, which exceeds 3 million followers, while leveraging its comprehensive coverage of more than 16,000 crypto assets across over 1,000 exchanges.

A cornerstone of this marketing effort is a strategic placement of premium advertising formats across CoinGecko’s platforms. This includes high-visibility Top Leaderboard Banners, anticipated to generate approximately 3.03 million impressions, Row Banners with an estimated 3.33 million impressions, and programmatic in-app banners projected to reach 6.5 million impressions. The campaign’s multifaceted approach also integrates video content dedicated to CoinGecko’s extensive YouTube audience of 222,000 subscribers, mobile push notifications, and social media promotions spanning platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X. Collectively, the campaign is expected to generate nearly 12.9 million impressions, significantly amplifying awareness of the Floki Trading Bot.

What the Floki Trading Bot is

The Floki Trading Bot is an advanced, multichain trading solution designed to streamline cryptocurrency transactions via Telegram. Built with user experience in mind, it offers an intuitive interface that facilitates seamless trading across multiple blockchain networks. The bot applies a 1% fee per trade, with half of this fee allocated toward purchasing and burning the FLOKI token, reinforcing its deflationary mechanism. The remaining portion is directed toward the Floki Treasury to support the continued development and expansion of the Floki ecosystem.

Already demonstrating substantial traction in the crypto market, the Floki Trading Bot boasts an active and growing user base. With over 480,000 onchain holders, the bot has already attracted more than 60,000 users, who have collectively executed nearly 70,000 trades, contributing to a total trade volume exceeding $139 million. These impressive figures underscore the bot’s increasing adoption and the growing demand for efficient and decentralized trading tools within the cryptocurrency space.

About Floki

Floki continues to strengthen its reputation as a people-powered cryptocurrency, underpinned by a vision of utility, community engagement, and strategic expansion. With a global holder base surpassing 490,000, Floki remains dedicated to fostering widespread adoption and ensuring its ecosystem delivers real-world value to users.

For more information about Floki and its ecosystem, visit floki.com.

