Flintlock Marketing Reframes Brand Language to Boost Tech Customer Engagement

A UK-based sector-leading brand marketing specialist, Flintlock Marketing, has shared the outcomes of a project working with an ambitious B2B scale-up client, looking for expert insights to shape the way the business communicates and to help with establishing the brand and clarifying its value in a succinct and accessible way.

Flintlock Marketing, a team of branding professionals known for their in-depth Sparking approach and transformative results working with brands of every size, developed a single-minded proposition to ensure the client’s brand was bold, clear and relatable.

Using Brand Strategy to Vocalise the Value of B2B Tech Services

One of the largest obstacles the client was experiencing was the complexity and highly specific nature of its services. As a proprietary AI tech developer curating vast amounts of data and social content to establish and validate publishing rights, it works directly with marketers needing innovative ways to repurpose content within their digital ecosystems.

There was no doubt of the demand and place for this dynamic service, particularly in sectors that are largely content-dependent, but the primary difficulties were that the business was finding it hard to distil its offering into a distinctive brand message.

The brand owners contacted Flintlock Marketing to request third-party insights to ensure they had an assertive marketing proposition and could leverage that as a springboard for expansion.

Flintlock’s teams began with their signature spark workshops, meeting with internal and external stakeholders to establish the brand’s strengths, weaknesses, and differentiating factors that would make the company stand out against its competitors.

This helped to determine that the clear benefits and real-world returns available on investments in the company’s services needed to be better communicated rather than focusing on the technical side of the brand, with a narrative that spoke directly to the priorities of target B2B clients.

Taking a Strategic Leap to Deliver Robust Brand Narratives

Using stakeholder and market research as a baseline, Flintlock began work on developing core brand pillars, highlighting the exact reasons the client’s brand was different from any other and catalysing the ‘reasons to believe’—the key elements of the brand that make its services, technology and support most unique and commercially advantageous.

Once a client-approved brand strategy was ready to deploy, the team also stepped in to assist with marketing activities, including:

Creating a strategic content calendar, celebrating the brand pillars.

Developing real-world client case studies to act as proof of the brand’s success in existing and saturated market segments.

Building insight articles to expand on the central brand themes and add clarity about the company, what it does, and how its services work.

Flintlock’s marketers then began distributing content through specifically selected channels and mediums, using a combination of organic and paid advertising and marketing efforts to elevate brand awareness.

The Success of Customised Brand Strategy in the Tech Space

Tasha Gladman, Flintlock Co-Founder, said, ‘This project is a great example of a brilliant company and an amazing service, with a team behind it that was passionate and committed—but who needed the right branding to communicate exactly what they do and to create a niche for themselves within the AI and tech environment.

The service already had a strong, proven user case, having been well-established within the automotive industry, but using the compelling power of storytelling and cohesive branding brought that to the fore, paving the way for faster scalability and entry into new markets.

We were delighted to be commissioned with this strategic branding and onwards marketing project and to see our client’s brand evolve. It is now at a rapid growth phase, with an in-house marketing workforce and a fully developed brand strategy.’

More information about Flintlock’s marketing with this and other B2B tech clients is available through the company’s case studies on its website. Flintlock also shares videos, content examples and direct quotations from clients to provide greater insights into the specific phases and outcomes of its branding work.