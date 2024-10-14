Flappy Bird Foundation secures $2m in funding to bring back iconic mobile gaming brand

Early version of beloved game has already made its debut as a Telegram and TON ecosystem exclusive

Players can mine points in FLAP-A-TON campaign ahead of token airdrop

Old meets new with return of OG Flappy Bird game mode and cutting-edge Web3 features and characters planned for full launch

SEPTEMBER 26, 2024: The Flappy Bird Foundation has raised $2 million in seed funding as it revives one of the 21st century’s most iconic games.

The round has been led by Kenetic Capital and Scytale Ventures, with Big Brain Holdings, Optic Capital and 4SV also joining the mission to modernize Flappy Bird with a host of new Web3 features that’ll appeal to nostalgists and new generations alike.

Originally launched in May 2013, Flappy Bird took the world by storm over seven short months before it was abruptly removed from Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

The game was a global hit that commanded more than 50 million downloads — with fans left bereft when it vanished from their smartphone screens.

More than a decade on, a group of dedicated fans has obtained the legal rights to the game and created the Flappy Bird Foundation so that Flappy Bird can make a comeback, complete with Web3 improvements and a pledge that it’s here to stay.



Alongside new Web3 features, the game also has other improvements to the player experience, such as advertisements now being optional to view rather than bombarded upon users.

Under the stewardship of the new Flappy Bird Foundation, the game’s intellectual property will remain protected for fans to enjoy for years to come.

Members of the Flappy Bird Foundation include Kek — the developer of Piou Piou vs. Cactus in 2009, which is widely credited by media and fans as the inspiration for this viral app.

Michael Roberts, the foundation’s chief creative, said:

It’s a privilege to modernize such a legendary game, all while preserving the features that devoted gamers loved in the first place. Flappy Bird will be as enjoyably frustrating as it always has been — with endless levels for players who love a challenge. We’ve also got new modes and characters in store to boost the experience. So many mobile games just sap the time of their loyal users, leaving them with nothing to show for it. By launching Flappy Bird in Web3 we are supercharging the gameplay and experience by offering players rewards to recognize the achievements and skill of competitors.

To give players a taste of what to expect, an early version of the upcoming game has been launched on Telegram with Notcoin and The Open Platform, TON’s largest ecosystem builder, as key partners. For a limited time only, a thrilling campaign called FLAP-A-TON is live, allowing players to mine points for a native token to be airdropped at a later date.

These points are earned based on active time within the mini-app, as well as successfully ducking and diving between those famous green pipes. Rewards are also available for logging in daily and joining Flappy Bird’s official social media channels — with players able to join like-minded gamers in teams, and win big prizes if they top weekly leaderboards.

One of the new game modes within Flappy Bird sees gamers take on 99 rivals in real time — and flawlessly weave through 50 obstacles to be crowned the winner.

Mark Cachia, CIO at Scytale, said:

We are beyond bullish on Web3 gaming, and we are still in the early phase of seeing established brands crossing over. For years, players have longed to share in the success of their favorite apps. This isn’t just about advancing Web3 adoption by encouraging tech-curious gamers to see what all the fuss is about, it’s an opportunity to bring Flappy Bird to a crypto-native audience who might have missed this app the first time around.

Jehan Chu, Managing Partner at Kenetic, said:

Telegram has close to a billion users around the world. It’s now much more than a messaging platform, it’s an everything app. When you think about how many users loved playing Flappy Bird all those years ago, it’s clear to see that there’s a huge opportunity to deliver some much-needed fun and nostalgia. We can’t wait for Flappy Bird to grow alongside TON, and become a Web3 gaming heavyweight in the years to come.

Sam Kim, General Partner at Big Brain, added:

The Flappy Bird Foundation’s acquisition is an exciting venture that drives community ownership of iconic IP, revitalizing and advancing how people interact with household brands, uniquely enabled by blockchain.

Telegram and TON have become the ultimate destination for Web3 games, and the likes of Notcoin, Catizen and Lost Dogs have attracted countless millions of fans around the world — even without the global fame and brand recognition that Flappy Bird enjoys.

Often imitated but never duplicated, Flappy Bird is emerging for a new decade, empowered by blockchain technology and ready to soar to new heights.

