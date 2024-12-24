Flamengo, Fluminense, Botafogo… The Libertadores trophy belongs to Rio de Janeiro

For Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo, dreams come true. Since 2022, Rio de Janeiro teams are celebrating “eternal glory”. Each one had a different story until they became champions. Check out a timeline of the titles:

Three-time champion

In 2022, Flamengo were undefeated champions of the Libertadores. The unstoppable team led by Dorival Junior reached the second best campaign in the history of Libertadores. In 13 games, Flamengo won 12 and drew one.

The journey until the final was Tolima in the round of 16. In the quarter finals, Flamengo faced Corinthians. Later, the carioca team passed through Velez Sarsfield. The final was a brazilian one, Flamengo won Athletico Paranaense in Guayaquil. The number 9 Gabigol scored the winning goal.

Flamengo became three-time champion, a brilliant mark. Gabigol, Pedro and João Gomes stood out in the tournament.

The job of Dorival Junior was essential for the team to have a winning season. The coach left Ceará and took over total responsibility, impressing the fans.

John Kennedy, the hero

Photo: Carl de Souza

2023 was the time for Fluminense to shine. Once again, a number nine decided the Libertadores and the Tricolor became champions of America for the first time in history.

The Fluminense team didn’t have an easy life in the first phase because he fell into the group of death. However, when Fluminense played with River Plate, the biggest rival at that point, a memorable 5-1 happened. An extraordinary victory for the carioca team. The confidence of the team reached another level.

Guaranteed in the qualifiers, Fluminense faced Argentino Juniors. From this game, a special player started an epic idolatry. It was four goals during the tournament.

In the quarter finals, the Tricolor defeated Olimpia. Two wins, three goals by German Cano. In the semifinal, Fluminense faced the most difficult game of their campaign and eliminated Internacional. John Kennedy and Cano appeared to decide the future of the team: Libertadores final.

Against Boca Juniors, Fluminense scored first with Cano. The Argentina team drow: Advincula. Only in the 101 minute, John Kennedy, the hero, scored a beautiful goal. The Fluminense fans finally celebrated at Maracanã. The title went to Rio de Janeiro.

No room for bad luck

Photo: Vitor Silva

Botafogo is the first club to win the Libertadores coming from Pré-Libertadores. Without a doubt, a deserved winning. It was a long journey, but the carioca team prevailed with the best football in South America.

There was no room for bad luck, the Botafogo of John Textor is something else. The buyer really changed the mentality of the club. Of course, a little emotion is part of the process, Botafogo fans know this very well.

The coach Artur Jorge made the right decisions and Botafogo did brilliant performances in decisive games. First, Palmeiras stay on the way. It was a painful classification, just like against São Paulo. The match went to penalties and ‘Glorioso’ won. Matheus Martins was the man who converted the last penalty.

Penarol, from Uruguay, faced Botafogo in the semifinal. An overwhelming victory by 5-0 guaranteed the Brazilian team a place in the final. Luiz Henrique, Savarino and Thiago Almada were the protagonists.

The Botafogo team went to the big final, against Atletico Mineiro, as the favorite. However, the kick off was not exciting. The player Gregore received a red card and Botafogo played with one less man.

The thing is: nothing of this got in the way of what destiny had planned. Botafogo was superior, ran more than twice as fast and won the match. Luiz Henrique, Alex Telles and Junior Santos make Botafogo champions of America. Once again, the eternal glory was earned by Rio de Janeiro. Third time in a row.