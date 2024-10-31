Flag Football in The World Games 2025

Is flag football finally getting the recognition it deserves?
It’s a big moment for the sport. Flag football has been selected for The World Games 2025, happening in Chengdu, China.
After an electric debut at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, where 16 top teams brought the action, it’s official: flag football will be back.
This isn’t just a win for players—it’s massive for fans, for young athletes dreaming of the big stage, and for the continued growth of the game globally.
Why Is This Important?
Flag football is showing up on the international radar.
It made a strong case in 2022, and that buzz caught the attention of The World Games committee in Chengdu. They chose flag football as an additional sport, which is a huge nod to how quickly it’s growing—especially in China. Over 300,000 kids in China alone are now playing the game in schools.
We’re seeing a real movement here. More than 20 million people across 100+ countries play flag football today. It’s not just a trend; it’s a wave that’s gaining momentum.
What Makes Flag Football Special?
For starters, it’s inclusive. It’s a game where you don’t have to be the biggest or the strongest to shine.
Women, in particular, are leading the charge. From 2016 to 2021, participation in women’s IFAF tournaments shot up by 62%. The numbers in the U.S. are pretty wild too—around 500,000 girls aged 3 to 17 are now playing flag football. It’s even become a varsity sport in high schools across seven states, with more expected to join.
This push for the women’s competition is part of why Chengdu’s organisers want to prioritise it in 2025.
The Path to the Olympics?
Now, here’s the kicker. Flag football is now to be included in the LA Olympics 2028. This is a major development for the growth of Flag Football, and the sport as a whole. Hopefully this spring boards flag football to the forefront of people’s minds, draws attention to grow the game even further.
How Does Flag Football Fit Into The World Games?
The World Games, for those who aren’t familiar, is like a showcase for emerging sports—the ones that haven’t made it to the Olympics (yet). It’s overseen by the International World Games Association (IWGA).
Flag football’s non-contact nature, quick game format, and easy venue setup make it perfect for these kinds of multi-sport events. It’s a blast to play, a thrill to watch, and it’s got that “anyone can pick up a ball and have fun” vibe that draws people in.
What’s Next?
The tournament dates in Chengdu are planned to be hosted from August 7th – 17th 2025.
IFAF President Pierre Trochet said it best: Chengdu 2025 is a chance to build on the success from Birmingham and give flag football athletes a bigger platform. And let’s not forget the NFL’s push here—their backing has been key in getting the sport the attention it needs.
Guillaume Felli, Deputy CEO of the IWGA, summed it up perfectly: The Birmingham event was a standout moment, and Chengdu is set to deliver just as much excitement, especially with the top women’s teams battling for gold.
Final Thoughts
Flag football’s inclusion in The World Games 2025 is more than just a cool milestone—it’s proof that the sport has arrived.
It’s growing, it’s inclusive, and it’s fun.
If you’ve never watched or played, maybe it’s time to give it a shot.
Because this is just the beginning, and the journey ahead looks like a whole lot of fun.