Fivetran launches hybrid deployment for flexibility and control.

Fivetran has launched hybrid deployment to enable enterprises to run pipelines in any environment on a unified platform.

What did Fivetran Launch?

Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, on Wednesday announced Hybrid Deployment, a new solution that allows customers to securely run data pipelines within their own environment from the Fivetran managed platform, providing a single control plane to manage all data sources, whether they are cloud-based SaaS apps or legacy databases with data that needs to be tightly controlled and managed for regulatory or compliance purposes. With the industry’s most comprehensive selection of connectors, destinations, and features, Fivetran empowers enterprises to centralize data efficiently, reliably, and securely, while supporting governance and compliance requirements and benefiting from 24/7 support.

George Fraser, Fivetran CEO, said, “Introducing a hybrid cloud deployment model to the Fivetran platform opens up entirely new possibilities for businesses of all sizes. Businesses no longer have to choose between managed automation and data control. They can now securely move data from all their critical sources—like Salesforce, Workday, Oracle, SAP, other cloud and on-premises databases and ERPs—into a data warehouse or data lake, all while keeping that data under their own control. This is especially valuable for industries like healthcare and life sciences and financial services, where secure, compliant and reliable data is critical.”

How does hybrid deployment work?

According to the report, hybrid deployment keeps sensitive data within the customer’s environment while taking advantage of Fivetran’s management and monitoring tools. A lightweight local connector securely moves the data, while Fivetran’s user-friendly interface makes configuration and monitoring simple, all from a single control plane.

Vinay Kumar Katta, Managing Delivery Architect, Capgemini, explained, “Fivetran’s new hybrid deployment option is a game-changer. Now customers can easily centralize all their data, regardless of security or compliance requirements, given the ability to separate the control and data plane. Customers will appreciate Fivetran’s best-in-class platform that offers the flexibility to choose how and where their pipelines run. We’re excited to advance our partnership with Fivetran and help more enterprises modernize their data infrastructure.”

Other Companies Comments

Troy Fokken, Chief Architect at phData, said, “phData is excited about Fivetran’s new Hybrid Deployment option, which allows our customers in regulated industries like healthcare, life sciences and financial services to scale the configuration and ingestion of highly sensitive datasets on self-managed infrastructure. This approach streamlines the data pipeline processes, as customers don’t need to self-host software or build DIY pipelines to securely move data from source systems to destination.”

Ajay Bidani, Data and Insights Manager at Powell Industries, said, “The simplicity of management is the best value of Hybrid Deployment. I know the status of our pipelines and can launch and manage cloud-based and on-premises pipelines directly from one platform. Given our history with on-premises applications, I can say that pipelines going down and requiring restart was quite cumbersome, but Hybrid Deployment has been considerably different. I can realize the ease of monitoring and maintaining pipelines with immediacy. The ability to quickly stand up Hybrid Deployment for on-premises data movement, while managing it from a straightforward and familiar cloud-based control plane, is a great value add.”

About Fivetran

Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, helps customers use their data to power everything from AI applications and ML models, to predictive analytics and operational workloads. The Fivetran platform reliably and securely centralizes data from hundreds of SaaS applications and databases into any cloud destination — whether deployed on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. Thousands of global brands, including Autodesk, Condé Nast, JetBlue and Morgan Stanley, trust Fivetran to move their most valuable data assets to fuel analytics, drive operational efficiencies and power innovation