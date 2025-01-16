Finsai Bull Officially Launches Today; Top 3 Beta Testers Rewarded with 50 MFEV Coins Each

The Finsai Bull team is thrilled to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated Tap-to-Earn Game, which kicked off with a surprise Beta Test on January 13, 2025. The test proved to be a massive success, with over 5,000 enthusiastic members joining the Finsai Bull community during the early sign-up period, and the beta test proved to be a monumental hit for the Tap-to-Earn Telegram Bot Game. To celebrate this milestone, the Top 3 beta players are being rewarded with a special airdrop of 50 MFEV Coins each, setting an exciting tone for the game’s launch.

Early Adoption Soars



Over 5,000+ members joined the Finsai Bull community during the early sign-up period, showcasing immense enthusiasm for this innovative finance-themed game. As part of this initiative, a lucky group of early adopters participated in a surprise Beta Test on January 13, 2025, giving them a sneak peek into the thrilling gameplay and earning opportunities.

Finsai Bull Tap-to-Earn Game has been launched, simply start with the /start command on the Finsai Bull bot here: https://t.me/finsaibull_bot.

Beta Test Highlights – BULL-tastic Rewards

Approximately 2.5 million Bull Points (BP) were earned by beta testers within just a few hours, proving the game’s potential to keep players engaged and rewarded.

1,000 BP credited to every beta tester’s account as a token of appreciation for their active participation.

To celebrate their achievements, the Top 3 beta players will receive an airdrop of 50 MFEV Coins , adding an extra layer of excitement to their gameplay.

A Strong Start to a Promising Future

The enthusiastic response from beta testers highlights the game’s ability to captivate users and deliver an engaging, rewarding experience. The surprise beta test not only gave players a glimpse of the game’s dynamic mechanics but also reinforced the community-driven spirit at the core of Finsai Bull.

Thank You to Our Amazing Community

Finsai Bull extends heartfelt gratitude to all its beta testers and early supporters for making this initiative a roaring success. This is just the beginning, and with the official launch now in full swing, the Finsai Bull journey promises even more rewards, activities, and surprises for its players.

Join the Bull Run Today

Experience the excitement of Finsai Bull by joining the community and starting your tap-to-earn journey today. Don’t miss out on the chance to tap, earn, and grow in this unique finance-themed game! Finsai Bull Officially Launches Today; Top 3 Beta Testers Rewarded with 50 MFEV Coins Each.

Stay Connected with Finsai Bull:

About Finsai Bull

Finsai Bull is a casual Telegram bot game designed to engage users with simple daily activities while simulating financial growth. With exciting features, community-driven gameplay, and real earning opportunities, Finsai Bull is redefining the way players interact with financial concepts in gaming.

Earn Bull Points with Every Tap!

Yep, it’s that easy. No intense strategy required. Just tap away and watch your bull points grow!

Feed the Bull for Boosts!

Feed your bull some magical boosters, and boom, extra Bull Points! The more you feed, the more you earn.