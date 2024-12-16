Finao Partners With Rubix to Build A Global Wellness Platform for YMCA

FINAO SPV Inc. (a joint venture between FINAO & Rubix Network) has announced it is working with the YMCA to build The YMCA Wellness Cafe, a HIPAA-compliant wellness chain that will serve the global YMCA network.

The YMCA Wellness Cafe will include community environments, and a full menu of member services and resources for total wellness. It will also provide The YMCA’s business operations and enhanced operations infrastructure that will allow the organization to realize a global shared services model, leading to substantial efficiency gains and sustainable revenue growth.

“The FINAO YMCA Wellness Café is supporting The YMCA and its longstanding global mission. And FINAO/Rubix is excited to deliver the best technology and system to enhance the YMCA’s mission.” – Wallace Greene, FINAO President.

The YMCA Wellness Café platform, built on a scalable, open, green, and low-cost Rubix Blockchain, will make it easier for YMCA’s service and content partners across sectors like Education, Corporate, Government, and Community to integrate their wellness strategies and programs. The YMCA FINAO Wellness Café will also help The YMCA’s services into schools and take the organization’s mission into newer levels.

“The YMCA Wellness Café is an innovation in wellness services and technology. Rubix’s novel blockchain is foundational to the Wellness Café’s ability to enhance the total wellness effectiveness and reach of its global YMCA network.” – KC Reddy, Rubix Founder & Chief Architect.

The Wellness Café platform leverages the unique parallelized Objectchain architecture to deliver security, privacy, equit, and openness.

YMCA and FINAO/Rubix will hold a joint conference later in 2025, in Seattle, USA to discuss about the Wellness Café and the benefits of Rubix Blockchain for large community-led initiatives. YMCA partner network will also attend the conference.

“We’re excited about the Wellness Cafe and the impact it’s going to have on our Y’s global membership of 64 million across 120 countries and partners. In keeping with the YMCA’s mission, The YMCA Wellness Cafe will deliver personalized wellness solutions for mental, physical, and spiritual wellness. We’re looking forward to launching in the Pacific Northwest and then making the shared services available to the global YMCA membership, corporate partners, and institutional partners.” – Janele Nelson, Mission Director & FINAO YMCA Wellness Cafe project Director.

About FINAO: Led by former Microsoft execs, FINAO is an innovative consultant and developer of proprietary and custom software applications for social good, education, equity, and total wellness. FINAO works in partnership with global non-profits, corporations, and education organizations. Their sweet spot is creating system-oriented solutions for great user experience, high-efficiency administrator ownership, informing data, accountability, and use-case scalability.

About Rubix: Rubix is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol for peer-to-peer data transfer & transactions. Rubix is a Web-scale protocol with Zero transaction fees, minimal infrastructure costs, high security & privacy. With less than 1 kWh per transaction, Rubix has one of the lowest energy consumptions among all computing networks. Rubix software can be freely downloaded on any PC or virtual machine. The Rubix community has more than 12,500 validators.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.