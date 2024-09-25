Felo AI Technology Supports the Protection and Development of World Intangible Cultural Heritage

“I can’t go back to the days without Felo. Advanced AI technology has increased our work and communication efficiency by ten times.” — Head of the WICHPDF Organizing Committee

WICHPDF (World Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection & Development Foundation) is an international NGO established with the approval of the United Nations Economic and Social Council. As the only international organization within the UN system focused on the protection and transmission of world intangible cultural heritage, it bears the responsibility of protecting, transmitting, and promoting the rich and diverse intangible cultural heritage from around the world. However, faced with complex cultural backgrounds and language barriers, WICHPDF encounters significant challenges in information exchange and resource integration.

To address these challenges, WICHPDF recently selected Sparticle, a leading AI company in Japan, as its designated software provider for information retrieval, research, and meetings. Sparticle’s cutting-edge AI technology provides robust support to WICHPDF, helping the organization overcome global information retrieval and cross-language communication difficulties.

WICHPDF has adopted two leading AI products from Sparticle: Felo AI and Felo Translator. Felo AI is an advanced AI search tool particularly outstanding in cross-language retrieval capabilities, efficiently searching and analyzing global intangible cultural heritage information to provide heritage workers with abundant research resources and collaboration opportunities. Meanwhile, Felo Translator is an AI real-time translation tool that offers seamless language conversion services in international meetings and cross-cultural exchanges, ensuring that language barriers no longer hinder cultural communication.

Felo AI Assists in Obtaining More Information on Intangible Cultural Heritage

Felo AI is an advanced AI cross-language search tool designed to help researchers and general users efficiently search for and analyze authoritative information from around the world. Traditional research and protection work in intangible cultural heritage often face challenges such as difficulties in information acquisition and cumbersome data analysis. Felo AI addresses these issues through powerful data processing capabilities and intelligent algorithms, enabling users to quickly access relevant global materials, significantly enhancing work efficiency. Researchers can utilize Felo AI’s intelligent recommendation features to discover more potential research directions and collaboration opportunities, providing strong technical support for the protection and study of intangible cultural heritage.

Felo AI’s mind map and topic functions are also well-received by heritage research users. They have commented, “After using Felo AI, our work efficiency has greatly improved. The generated results can be turned into mind maps and quickly pasted into PowerPoint presentations, significantly reducing the time spent on content creation. The topic function categorizes generated results, making it easier to find and ask targeted questions.”

Felo Translator: Promoting Global Cultural Exchange

At the same time, Felo Translator serves as an AI real-time translation tool, providing seamless language conversion services for international meetings and cross-cultural exchanges. During the conference, Felo Translator was widely used for communication between representatives from various countries, ensuring that language barriers no longer hindered cultural cooperation. The head of the organizing committee successfully communicated with international representatives using Felo Translator, demonstrating its outstanding performance in practical applications. The accurate translations and rapid response capabilities of Felo Translator significantly enhanced communication efficiency during the meetings, fostering deeper exchanges and collaborations among participants.

Felo: A New Driving Force for Global Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection and Cooperation

Tatsuya Kinda, CEO of Sparticle, stated, “We are honored to support the World Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection and Development Conference through our AI technology. Our products not only improve work efficiency but also provide new means of communication and collaboration for intangible cultural heritage workers from various countries. We believe these technologies will create new possibilities for the exchange and cooperation of intangible cultural heritage, making it shine even brighter on the international stage.”

Sparticle’s AI products are not just technical tools; they are bridges that promote cultural exchange and cooperation. Through Felo AI and Felo Translator, heritage workers from different countries can more easily share research findings, exchange protection experiences, and form cross-border collaboration networks. This cross-cultural cooperation and exchange help deepen mutual understanding and respect for each other’s cultures, promoting the diversity and sustainable development of global culture.

Continuous Innovation and Future Outlook

As a leading innovative company in the AI field in Japan, Sparticle is committed to promoting global cultural exchange and cooperation through innovative AI technology. Our vision is not only to provide technical support but also to inspire enthusiasm for cross-border information acquisition and communication through product innovation. Sparticle will continue to collaborate with the United Nations and other international organizations to promote the protection, research, and dissemination of intangible cultural heritage. We believe that through technological and product innovation, intangible cultural heritage will exhibit greater vitality on the international stage.

Looking ahead, Felo plans to further optimize and expand its AI product capabilities, exploring more application scenarios for AI in cultural heritage protection. Additionally, we plan to host a series of international seminars and technical exchange events, inviting experts and scholars from the global intangible cultural heritage field to discuss innovative applications of AI technology in the protection of intangible cultural heritage. We firmly believe that the power of technology can bring new opportunities for the protection and development of cultural heritage. We will continue to uphold an open and cooperative attitude, actively exploring more possibilities for AI technology in the cultural field, and contributing our wisdom and strength to the diversity and sustainable development of global culture.

