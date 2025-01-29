Fasttoken (FTN): Celebrating 2 Years of Growth and Milestones

Fasttoken (FTN), the native coin of the Bahamut blockchainand a key element of the Fastex ecosystem, marked its second anniversary during ICE Barcelona 2025. The milestone was celebrated at La Paloma, a well-known Barcelona venue, with performances by Le Blanc, Argy, and Alec Monopoly. https://x.com/fasttoken_com/status/1881715802401079318 Fasttoken (FTN), the official cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem, proudly marks its second anniversary, celebrating two years of remarkable growth, innovation, and adoption. Since its launch, FTN has solidified its position as a leading blockchain solution, powering a wide range of decentralized applications, payments, and gaming experiences. Over the past two years, FTN has achieved significant milestones, including major exchange listings, strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and a thriving community of users. Its blockchain ecosystem continues to expand, offering secure, fast, and efficient transactions while promoting transparency and decentralization. As FTN looks ahead, the focus remains on advancing blockchain adoption, enhancing usability, and delivering innovative solutions for businesses and individuals alike. This milestone underscores Fasttoken’s commitment to a decentralized future, where blockchain technology drives efficiency, accessibility, and trust across industries worldwide.

FTN’s Key Achievements Over Two Years

Fasttoken has achieved notable progress in just 24 months:

● FTN Holders: 6.5 million wallet addresses registered on the Bahamut blockchain.

● Exchange Listings: Listed on 16+ cryptocurrency exchanges, including MEXC, Gate.io, and Bitget.

● Payment Systems Integration:Incorporated into 10+ global payment platforms like Simplex and CoinPayments.

● DeFi Adoption: Widely used in applications such as Ortak, Lolik, Mutuari, and YoHealth.

● Market Growth: FTN has reached an all-time high price of $3.86, reflecting a 916.6% increase since its public sale.

About Fasttoken (FTN)

Fasttoken operates on Bahamut, an EVM-compatible, layer-1 public blockchain using a unique Proof of Stake and Activity (PoSA) consensus mechanism. PoSA incorporates activity levels into the consensus process, incentivizing developers to create widely used smart contracts. It is also integrated with 10+ payment providers including MoonPay, Alchemy Pay, and Simplex by Nuvei.

FTN supports key blockchain operations, including staking, block validation, and cross-chain activities. Its total supply is capped at 880 million tokens, with allocations designed to balance short-term and long-term objectives.

Highlights:

● Security: Passed audits by Hexens and CertiK for strong operational integrity.

● Fundraising Success: Raised $23.2 million across four token sale stages.

● Market Cap: Currently valued at $1.65 billion.

Anniversary Airdrop

To celebrate its second anniversary, Fasttoken announced an Air Drop for its community.

Details can be found here.

FTN’s steady growth underscores its significant role in Web3 development. With its expanding ecosystem and focus on innovation, the future looks promising for FTN and its global community.

