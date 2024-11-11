Faraday Future Names Xiao (Max) Ma as Global CEO of Faraday X

Faraday Future has named Xiao (Max) Ma as global CEO of Faraday X.

Takeaway Points

Faraday Future has named Xiao (Max) Ma as global CEO of Faraday X.

Max will be responsible for executing the FX strategy and driving the success of the new brand.

The FX brand has started hiring for key positions.

FF new global CEO

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, said on Sunday that it has appointed Xiao (Max) Ma, a long-time company employee, as global CEO of Faraday X aiEV Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, effective immediately.

In this role, Max will report directly to both FF Global CEO Matthias Aydt and Founder & CPUO YT Jia and will be responsible for executing the FX strategy and driving the success of the FX brand, the company said.

Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of Faraday Future, said, “The appointment of Max as FX CEO lays the foundation for FX’s organizational structure and as one of the earliest and core drivers of the FX project, he has made tremendous contributions to breaking ground and advancing the FX initiative. His appointment will inspire him to make even greater contributions, and we anticipate that, under his leadership, the organizational structure of FX will accelerate.”

The history of Max

FF said that Max has been with the company for nearly a decade, playing an important role throughout various stages of the company’s growth, including guiding FF through challenging periods and financial hurdles. His expertise in corporate strategy, as well as his experience in P&ME, has provided him with a thorough understanding of both FF’s overarching strategic goals and FX’s mission to collaborate with global suppliers in creating cost-effective, high-quality products. This combination of experience uniquely positions Max to lead FX through this important phase of development.

Max’s deep industry knowledge, coupled with his strong sense of responsibility and accountability, has earned him the trust of key stakeholders, particularly in China.

FF signs new deal

The company said it has entered into two strategic framework agreements and two memoranda of understanding with a goal of promoting range-extended AIEV in the U.S. and the Middle East and further integrating global automotive components and supply chains along with energizing B-AIEV and RE-AIEV products in these markets.

The FX brand has started hiring for key positions including Production Planning Director, Quality Planning Director, Head of FX Vehicle Engineering, and Head of FX EV R&D, FF said.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV Company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet Company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.