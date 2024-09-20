Faraday Future launched its second brand, Faraday X (FX), and two planned new products expected to be priced between $20,000 and $50,000.

Faraday Future Launches its Second Brand, Faraday X (FX), and Two Planned New Products.

FX expects to launch the first two planned products under the FX brand, the FX 5 and FX 6, through a user-defined co-creation process.

The company also announced the results of the first phase of the online survey, “Everyone’s AIEV, You Decide.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF,” “Faraday Future”, or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced on Friday that it will launch its second brand, Faraday X (or “FX” for short), which will be an integral part of FF’s overall growth strategy, and is part of the Company’s Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy.

Through FX’s five initiatives, such as Open-Source, Open-Platform, User-Definition, Co-Creation, and Sharing, the company will empower a $30,000 FX model with core technologies used in the $300,000 FF 91, FF said.

Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF, said in a statement, “The core logic of FF’s second brand and bridge strategy is to create an industrial bridge, fostering close collaboration within the global supply chain to develop high-performance, cost-effective B-AIEV and RE-AIEV products for the U.S. market. Looking ahead, I am excited about our future. With our talented team, I am confident in our ability to achieve our upcoming goals.”

YT Jia, FF Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer, said, “At FX, we are committed to providing affordable, high-performance electric vehicles that meet the evolving demands of today’s users. With cutting-edge technology, intelligent cabin experience, and a strong execution strategy, we’re poised to lead the way in the AI EV market. We believe that the FX brand and its products will deliver immense value to a new demographic of users for our brand.”

The company announced the results of the first phase of the online survey, “Everyone’s AIEV, You Decide,” which revealed strong demand in the U.S. market for high-performance, cost-effective B-AIEV and RE-AIEV vehicles.

FX expects to launch the first two planned products under the FX brand, the FX 5 and FX 6, through a user-defined co-creation process, with expected price ranges of $20,000 to $30,000 and $30,000 to $50,000, respectively.

FX Product Strategy and Initial Models

Through the recent user survey FF conducted, the Company confirmed a few key pain points for U.S. users when purchasing electric vehicles, such as high vehicle costs, range anxiety, and a limited choice of autonomous driving solutions. The FX brand is committed to addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that make AI-EVs accessible to the mass market.



