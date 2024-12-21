Fantom Uptrend Resumes, Lunex Steals the Show While Pepe Loses Momentum

Ups and downs are normal occurrences in the crypto world. Fantom, having gone through a bit of a downtrend, seems to be back up again. Pepe’s price, on the other hand, is losing momentum after a monstrous rally. It takes a brand-new coin with strong fundamentals to prosper in the current climate, and that’s exactly what Lunex Network is. Read on to find out why this token is stealing the show right now.

Lunex Network keeps rising against all odds

Lunex Network plans to revolutionize the whole decentralized finance landscape. This space is projected to grow to $231 billion by 2030, but it is plagued by a number of issues.

Most DeFi platforms struggle because they have a complex mode of operation, a weak security architecture, offer limited access to upcoming crypto projects, and are a closed wall since they lack multi-chain compatibility.

Lunex Network deals with these issues by having an intuitive, easy-to-use interface, utilizing a non-custodial mode of operation, and offering crypto swaps across different blockchain networks. In this manner, it gives access to a wider range of crypto tokens and takes a step further by offering the cheapest rates possible.

In short, Lunex Network is going to revolutionize how crypto tokens are exchanged. Informed investors acknowledge this use case, which is why they’re rushing the Lunex presale in droves. There’s a general feeling Lunex is heading to the moon, and everyone wants a piece of the best new crypto in town.

PEPE price suffers a new round of correction

Pepe is a top meme coin with a tremendous following, but things haven’t been smooth sailing for the coin in recent weeks. After shooting up in late November, PEPE hit a new all-time high that sent its holders into a state of euphoria. But this boom didn’t last very long.

After this spike, PEPE’s price went through a correction. Soon afterward, PEPE went through another correction, sending the PEPE price further downwards. Nevertheless, PEPE’s daily trading volume is yet to drop, which means there’s hope for a resurgence down the road.

Volatile Fantom keeps fluctuating wildly

Fantom specializes in providing DeFi services to crypto developers using its bespoke consensus mechanism. It’s a layer-1 blockchain that operates in a special niche, which means FTM doesn’t have stiff competition like most dApps ecosystems.

Like PEPE, FTM surged upwards in late November and is also fluctuating wildly but in a different way. Over the last couple of weeks, FTM traded rapidly between $1.4 and $0.9 in a steep manner. The token is still up by over 50% on the monthly scene, but too much volatility harms its future prospects.

The best new crypto

Fantom operates in a niched crypto section, but its best days are behind it. The project is yet to gain traction, and there isn’t a big market for Fantom. PEPE, on the other hand, has a massive community, but it relies mostly on hype to turn a profit. Both coins are quite volatile, and their price actions over the last few months don’t inspire much confidence.

Then there’s Lunex Network, a brand new project that has the lofty ambition of revolutionizing crypto swaps. This project just launched, and analysts have predicted a 1,800% rise for those who take a chance before the presale ends.

