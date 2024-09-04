Fantom (FTM) Leads Crypto Rally With Shocking 17% Surge. Can This Ethereum Token Follow Suit?

Fantom (FTM) has triggered an insane buzz in the market following its incredible August 22nd surge. This cryptocurrency stunned investors and experts with a 17% surge, pushing its token into a massive rally. This remarkable performance pulled the attention of experts toward potential altcoin giants. One of the cryptocurrencies they have their eyes on is the Ethereum (ETH) token, ETFSwap (ETFS). Its presale seeks to replicate Fantom’s (FTM) rally as it offers investors lucrative opportunities.

Fantom (FTM) Storms Metaverse With Incredible 17% Upswing

Fantom (FTM) is one of the leading cryptocurrency platforms for decentralized applications in the DeFi market. On August 22nd, this token exhibited unparalleled resilience when it made a 17% surge. This spike pushed Fantom’s (FTM) price from $0.4100 to $0.463.

Also, Fantom’s (FTM) daily trading volume experienced a massive jump, doubling in the process. At the time of writing, this cryptocurrency is nearly 70% higher than it was worth in the first week of August. Since August 5th, Fantom (FTM) has maintained its steady trajectory, becoming the highest performer in today’s market.

Today, Fantom (FTM) has broken several resistance levels, signaling a potential breakthrough from general volatility. According to analysts, this cryptocurrency is geared towards insane buying pressure due to increased bullish sentiments. They also suggest that Fantom’s (FTM) move will trigger coins like ETFSwap (ETFS) to follow suit.

Although Fantom (FTM) is 80% below its all-time high of $3.61, recorded in 2021, it is prepared to make a comeback. With the cryptocurrency market slowly easing out of the bear market, experts believe Fantom (FTM) will leave thousands of investors swimming in profits. However, investors are implored to remain careful as volatility remains a core trait of the metaverse.

ETFSwap (ETFS) Shakes Crypto Market As Presale Gears For Massive Rally

ETFSwap (ETFS) has gained popularity with its impressive utility and fast-paced presale group. This cryptocurrency is described as futuristic due to its successful harmonization of traditional and digital finance. With ETFSwap (ETFS), investors can comfortably swap various crypto tokens for tokenized ETFs.

Trading ETFs is seamless with its unique AI-powered tools known as the ETF Tracker and ETF Screener. With these tools, investors can track investments, gain access to premium market data, receive recommendations, and predictive analysis. Investors will also gain undiluted access to ETFSwap’s mainnet and its facilities.

Some of the tokenized exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offered by ETFSwap (ETFS) are Spot, Futures, Commodity, etc. There are countless advantages associated with joining the ETFSwap (ETFS) community. These advantages include an APR of 87%, decision-making rights, maximum liquidity, and even 10X leverage on perpetual trading.

A key priority for this platform is asset safety and security. ETFSwap (ETFS) has taken several efficient measures to ensure investors can trade without anxiety. This platform underwent two audits; a KYC verification audit and a smart contract audit. Both audits were executed by SolidProof and CyberScope respectively, and are known as the leading cybersecurity firms in the digital market.

The ETFSwap (ETFS) presale has received thrilling forecasts from seasoned investors and traders. Although ETFS is an undervalued token trading at $0.01831, we believe it will experience a 70% upshoot by September. Investors are advised to seize this opportunity by purchasing this token today before it sells out.

Final Verdict On ETFSwap’s (ETFS) Ability To Follow In Fantom’s (FTM) Footsteps

Fantom (FTM) has displayed insane strength and resilience with its recent breakout performance. This cryptocurrency achieved what other altcoins found difficult by experiencing a 70% swing in barely three weeks. Its remarkable outlook makes it worthy of emulation by upcomers in the market like ETFSwap (ETFS).

Today, the ETFSwap (ETFS) presale is worth nearly $3.5 million and is predicted to record even higher values. Multiple experts cite that this cryptocurrency mirrors Fantom’s (FTM) potential for massive growth. Investors who seek to experience sensational portfolio boosts can begin by joining this presale before it ends.

For more information about the ETFS Presale:

Visit ETFSwap Presale

Join The ETFSwap Community