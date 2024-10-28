Exploring Timeless Heritage: Yixin Yiyi Team Embarks on a Journey to Hainan Dongfang, Unveiling the Millennia-old Treasures of the Li Culture

Guided by the visionary blueprint of the “14th Five-Year Plan,” the preservation and transmission of traditional culture take on a new mission. Recently, a passionate team of 18 creative, dynamic, and forward-thinking young individuals, known as the Yixin Yiyi Action Team, embarked on a journey to the ancient and mystifying land of Hainan Dongfang. Centering their research on the Li ethnic group’s intangible cultural heritage, specifically its totem symbols and boat-shaped houses, the team delves deep into the rich essence of Li tradition. Through firsthand engagement with Li totem motifs and explorations of boat-shaped homes, they aim to reflect on and promote innovative ways to preserve and revive Li cultural heritage.

（A Warm Welcome and Memorable Moments with Secretary Wu）

Upon arrival, the Yixin Yiyi team visited the enchanting Laocun Village, an autonomous Li settlement. Here, they received a warm welcome from the village secretary, who accompanied them through the village, a place adorned with intricate Li totem patterns at every turn. As part of their on-site research, the team plans to apply digital modeling technology to authentically replicate Laocun’s cultural landscape on a visual display platform, bringing new vibrancy to this centuries-old culture in the digital realm. Additionally, they explored ways to incorporate Li totem elements into modern design, such as fashion and home decor, along with plans to develop cultural creative products related to Li culture, like stationary and accessories inspired by Li totems. By integrating Li culture into contemporary life, they hope to showcase its unique allure and fashion-forward aesthetic.

During their in-depth discussions with the village secretary, the team presented their artistic revitalization plan, including historical wall murals and public art designs featuring traditional Li totems. They aspire to blend history with digital tools to enable virtual tourism and intelligent introductions, allowing a broader audience to appreciate the beauty of Li culture.

This field trip profoundly connected the team members with the Li culture, deepening their understanding of rural dynamics. The visit to Laocun yielded invaluable insights, reflecting the team’s active response to the national strategy of rural revitalization and marking a promising start to their journey.

Following this, the Yixin Yiyi team traveled to Baicha Village, a natural settlement under the jurisdiction of Jiangbian Township in Dongfang, Hainan. This village, home to 384 people across 83 households, boasts 206 acres of farmland, including rice paddies, dry fields, and hillside plots. Here, the team embarked on an in-depth journey to understand the village’s iconic “boat-shaped houses,” unique structures that resemble inverted boats and are treasured by the Li people.

Baicha Village is home to 81 boat-shaped houses, the most intact cluster of such structures in Hainan. These houses, emblematic of Li architectural prowess, were added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2008.

Under the rain-soaked guidance of Assistant Director Chen Baowei and Secretary Xiao, the team members learned the symbolic significance of different boat-shaped house designs, reflecting the ingenuity of early human architecture. Carefully documenting each structure, the team aims to build a permanent digital repository for these precious heritage sites, ensuring that people across the world can transcend time and witness the splendor of Li culture. They also explored how the architectural principles of boat-shaped houses could be integrated with modern designs to create sustainable, eco-friendly buildings that honor traditional aesthetics while meeting contemporary needs.

Through this fieldwork, the Yixin Yiyi team not only gained a deeper understanding of Li culture but also contributed to the protection and transmission of traditional heritage. Their dedication embodies the responsibility and spirit of today’s youth, injecting a revitalizing energy into the preservation and development of Li culture. This journey represents a cultural awakening, an emotional resonance, and a dialogue across time. The journey of the Yixin Yiyi team is a heartfelt dialogue across millennia, a cultural relay, and a stirring anthem of youth. They are committed to breathing new life into Li culture in a modern context, making it an indispensable part of contemporary living.