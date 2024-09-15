Exploring Crypto Innovations in 2024: Kaspa’s Mining Power, Aptos’ Potential, and BlockDAG’s TG Tap Miner for Passive Income

People who love crypto are always looking for new ways to make money, and blockchain games are a fun way to do it. These games don’t need a lot of money to start, unlike other investments.

You can mine, trade, or play games to earn crypto. One of the newest and most talked-about games is BlockDAG’s TG Tap Miner. It lets you start without any money, which is exciting. People are noticing it, and it’s time to see how it stacks up against others like Kaspa and Aptos.

Kaspa is Getting Popular with Miners

Kaspa is getting more popular, especially now that mining Bitcoin isn’t making as much money. It uses a special system called Ghostdag that lets it handle many blocks at once. Kaspa has reached a high hashrate of 824 petahash per second (PH/s), making it a good choice for miners who want to earn more. The price of Kaspa’s token, KAS, has jumped by 283% in the past year, showing that more people are getting interested in it.

Miners using Bitmain’s KS5 Pro can make about $26.48 each day. This shows that mining Kaspa can still be very profitable. As more miners join Kaspa, it’s proving to be a strong choice in the mining world with its high earnings and a new way to handle blocks.

Aptos Might Be Making a Comeback

Aptos has been turning heads with its recent actions in the market. Even after dropping 70% from its March 2024 peak, the token is still the 26th biggest cryptocurrency, holding a market cap of $2.963 billion. The Total Value Locked (TVL) in Aptos is at $378.73 million, a bit lower than its highest point, but its trading volume has grown by 12%, showing that interest is picking back up.

From a technical standpoint, Aptos looks like it might start climbing again soon. The token has reached a new higher peak and is moving within a downward narrowing pattern, which usually means a change might be coming. If Aptos can push past this pattern with strong energy, it could start a new climb, making it a token to keep an eye on.

BlockDAG’s TG Tap Miner is Becoming Popular

BlockDAG is quickly making a name for itself in the cryptocurrency world, earning the title “Kaspa Killer” due to its potential to shake up the mining industry. Unlike traditional mining that demands a heavy amount of equipment and power, BlockDAG’s TG Tap Miner only requires a smartphone and a bit of your time to start earning BDAG coins.

The game itself is simple but captivating. Players tap on descending balls to collect “Tap Points,” which are then exchanged for BDAG coins. With new rounds available every two hours and the ability to use boosters, players have plenty of chances to increase their winnings. This regular engagement not only keeps players coming back but also fosters a dedicated community around BlockDAG.

What really distinguishes TG Tap Miner is the robust support from its community and the significant attention it has attracted. This new crypto sensation has successfully gathered over $72.4 million during its ongoing presale, proving it’s more than just a fleeting trend in the presale world. With the opportunity to earn major rewards without any initial costs, BlockDAG is rapidly establishing itself as a formidable force in the cryptocurrency market, posing a challenge to even well-established players like Kaspa.

BlockDAG Could Be the Big Winner in 2024

BlockDAG’s miner offers an easy way for people to get into crypto, different from traditional projects like Kaspa. While Kaspa is still a good choice for miners, BlockDAG’s approach makes it easier for more people to start earning crypto.

The TG Tap Miner could turn mobile blockchain gaming on its head. It’s clear that BlockDAG is more than just another game in the market—it could change the way people earn crypto.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now: