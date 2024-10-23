Exploring Abstract Art: Styles, Meanings, and Key Artists

The art of painting, like other types of art: books, cinema, games – is designed to tell a person some kind of story, a connected plot or narrative. The story can be about ancient heroes, biblical events – the art of painting, in any case, helped to convey specific understandable images to the viewer. And over time, as opposed to realism, other trends in painting emerged, although they still depicted reality, only it was distorted and transformed in the eyes of the artist – it was conveyed not only by real images, but also by associations and meanings. The main movement that opened a new path in art were the impressionists, and after them the post impressionists and expressionists, and so, with the beginning of the 90s it became the time of birth of abstractionism as a separate direction of art.

Painting experts helped write this material and for more details on this topic can be found here: https://ukrainianvintage.com/collections/abstract

Before we move on to the definition of abstractionism, let’s see with our own eyes how the masters of the art of painting convey meaning and associations through their oil paintings.

The oil painting by the artist Sergey Voichenko entitled “Old town in the evening” is a striking example of abstract architectural work with the influence of cubism. The geometric composition of the painting is characterized by elements of a fragmented structure and in which – buildings and streets are abstracted into overlapping squares, rectangles and other angular shapes. This approach and style resembles cubism – objects are simply broken down into geometric shapes and reassembled in a single abstract image of the composition, and at the same time emphasizing different perspectives. The artist uses warm tones – yellow, orange, brown, as well as cold ones – blue, violet; which causes a contrast between natural light (possibly the setting sun) and artificial light (from the buildings). The yellow highlights are reflections of the evening light in the buildings, while the cold blue represents the sky, which turns into twilight. The use of light and shadows – gives the painting liveliness and warmth – the glowing windows and reflective surfaces, enhance the effect of immersion in the night time from the geometry of the city structures.

The painting by the artist Sergey Voichenko – conveys the evening cityscape, using abstraction as a representation of the city and which is preparing for the onset of night; the geometric abstraction of the city suggests a timeless quality, where the essence of the “old city” goes beyond specific historical and geographical details. And the fragmented, multifaceted look of the buildings and streets indicates that the artist is reflecting the complexity of urban life – the different layers of society are different elements that come together in a chaotic but harmonious way, as it happens in real life. In conclusion – “Old town in the evening” belongs to the genre of geometric abstraction and inspired by cubism – the work conveys the essence of the evening city and using abstract forms to create an idea and association in the viewer, as well as using a rich color palette to explore the relationship between urban architecture and light.

The next oil painting that we will consider is from the artist Anatoly Tarabanov called “City of Sun” – this is a rich and symbolic work of art that combines abstraction with a strong sense of fantasy and surrealism. The central figure in the painting is a calm, almost ethereal woman depicted holding or hugging a glowing ball, which, it seems, represents the sun. The woman’s clothing is intricate and vibrant, with bold patterns that contrast with her soft, contemplative expression; her connection to the sun suggests a powerful, nurturing presence – a symbol of creation, nature and warmth. The composition of the painting does not end with the girl; beneath her figure is an abstract cityscape, filled with vibrant colors – pink, red, green and blue. The buildings and houses, although recognizable, are depicted in an impressionistic, fairy-tale manner, with smooth transitions between forms; the city seems to merge with the natural surroundings and as if it were part of the woman’s figure.

The color palette of the painting – contrasting colors are used, especially towards the warm yellow color of the ball against the cool blue and green shades of the background – this emphasizes the duality of light and shadow, like day and night. Bright, playful use of color adds a mystical quality to the work – the intersection of the real and the imaginary, what is reality and what is intent. The title of the abstract painting “City of Sun” – suggests a utopian and idealized world – a city bathed in warmth and light, which symbolizes hope, renewal or enlightenment before the shrouded darkness. And the woman who holds the sun – represents the goddess, the guardian, the motherly figure holding in her hands the fate of the city and its inhabitants. The city itself – is presented as with its fabulous forms and colors, which symbolizes a harmonious balance between civilization and nature, where the light of the sun nourishes life. Finally, an abstraction by artist Anatoly Tarabanov titled “City of Sun” – this work can be interpreted as an allegory of the creative process, with the figure symbolizing the artist (or muse) bringing light and energy into the world, promoting growth and imagination.

The next acrylic painting by Olga Melezhik titled “Secret scent” – is an example of abstract expressionism, which evokes feelings and emotional experiences in the viewer through the dynamic interplay of color, texture and movement. The artist has chosen dominant colors – deep reds, oranges and pinks, with accents of bright green at the bottom, which creates a striking contrast; in places the colors flow into each other, while in other places they are applied in thicker, more textured spots (especially yellow and orange) – this gives the painting a sense of movement and depth. The abstract forms in the painting are not representational, but they evoke natural elements – flowers, petals or a blooming bouquet – through the suggested bursts of color and their organic arrangement. The transition from the vibrant greens at the bottom to the warm fiery reds and oranges in the center symbolizes growth and flowering, linking the visual experience to the idea of ​​a “secret scent”. How do you know if you are looking at an expressive painting? The texture and brushwork is characterized by a spontaneous application of paint with broad brushstrokes and splashes of color. Thus, in the painting, the artist can see how some areas appear rough and chaotic, while others are softer and more fluid. The use of texture, especially in the layered application of paint, adds a tactile quality to the work – it enhances the sensory experience suggested by the title – a secret scent.

The title of the abstract painting “Secret scent” alludes to an experience that is invisible yet intensely evocative – the painting simply becomes an attempt to visualize the intangible and encourage the viewer to experience the scent itself. The abstract nature of the painting allows viewers to interpret it through their own sensory lens, evoking a personal connection to the idea of ​​a hidden and mysterious scent – ​​conveyed through the rich red and orange hues – symbolizing warmth, passion and even exoticism, while the green hues suggest nature, growth and freshness. In conclusion – it should be noted that this abstract expressionist painting by the artist – explores the sensory and emotional qualities of the formless “smell” through elements such as dynamic color and texture that simply convey the essence of something intangible – smell – while at the same time inviting the viewer to experience it through their own personal associations. The chaotic manner of painting suggests an element of spontaneity and unpredictability – the ultimate secret to conveying something fleeting and elusive like scent.

The next oil painting by artist Benfialov, titled “Anticipation,” is a moody and enigmatic abstract work that seems to combine elements of surrealism and organic abstraction. The painting features a central structure that resembles a mountain or draped object, with sharp, angular folds and peaks – this gives it a surreal, almost otherworldly quality. The object in the painting looks as if it is covered in fabric or like sand; and the light that casts shadows on its surface, making the scene both mysterious and contemplative. The colors are muted and earthy, with shades of brown, gold and gray dominating the composition; and the use of light on the peaks of the draped object – draws attention to the upper part of the painting, while the background remains a soft, washed-out greenish-gray – highlighting the isolation of the central form. Thus, the soft draped texture has folds of fabric that are fluid and natural, but they hide something hard and artificial underneath – it is the interplay between softness and solidity that gives the painting a dynamic quality, as if the object is in a state of transformation and unfolding.

The title of the abstract painting “Anticipation” suggests that the artist has captured a moment of anticipation and expectation – the draped object symbolizes something hidden and not yet fully realized – this creates a sense of tension in the viewer, while still leaving a note of curiosity. The form itself, hidden and darkened, is a metaphor for the unknown – something present but not fully understood – this feeling of anticipation can relate to various themes: knowledge, spiritual awakening, the naturalness of the cycle of life that is waiting in the wings. In conclusion – the painting by the artist Benfialov – is an abstract work that bridges the gap between organic abstraction and surrealism (bringing something new to art) – exploring the themes of the unknown and the expected. The painting invites viewers to reflect on what is hidden beneath the surface of the object – both in the literal sense of the work, and in the metaphorical sense – in a broader context – anticipation and revelation.

As you can see – abstraction in painting has become not only a way of expressing the artist’s inner world, but also a powerful tool for exploring and rethinking reality; allows you to go beyond the usual forms and visual limitations, creating space for individual interpretation and a deeper emotional connection between the viewer and the work. Abstraction can reflect not only personal experiences, but also social phenomena – it can combine elements such as shapes, colors and textures – this provokes reflection on what lies behind the outer surface of the visible. So, we move on to the definition – what is abstraction and how to understand it.

What is Abstract Painting – Original Creativity

Abstraction or abstractionism is a global trend not only in painting, but also in art in general – it arose as a rejection of the traditional depiction of the physical world in its usual canonical forms – instead of narrative painting comes art that is focused on figurative and semantic expression. Usually, such art is called non-objective or non-figurative, although these terms are considered conditional. For abstract artists, it is not the reproduction of reality that is important, but the transmission of ideas and concepts that stand behind the objects – abstraction frees painting from the need to accurately convey visual forms, and allows you to focus on the “meaning” and “idea”. The question remains, how can you depict such abstract concepts as “freedom”, “peace”, “equality”, “justice” without resorting to traditional objects? Abstractionists have found a solution to this issue and they strive to find universal forms that can convey the essence of concepts through certain associations in a person – with the development of abstract painting – artists began to explore shapes and colors as independent means of expression and not dependent on figurative elements.

Let’s consider an example for clarity in the painting by the artist Sergey Voichenko called “Boomerangs” – this is a dynamic work that uses geometric abstraction to explore movement, energy and cyclical patterns to evoke the desired association in the viewer. The abstract painting consists of intersecting and overlapping geometric shapes – mostly curved lines and arcs that remind the viewer of the movement and shape of boomerangs. The dominant colors are warm yellows, oranges, reds that contrast with cool colors – blues and grays; the gradation and subtle blending of such colors suggest depth, adding dimension to the rest of the composition, which are used through flat geometric shapes. The painting has a sense of precision in its design – adding layered texture in certain areas – each shape carefully interacting with the others, creating a unified whole composition.

The title “Boomerangs” suggests a theme of return or repetition, much like the physical movement of a boomerang returning to its starting point. And if we consider the broader meaning, the painting represents cycles – be they natural, mechanical or human – this is a cyclical movement that refers to the repeating patterns in life, the flow of energy that has been discovered in nature and in society. In conclusion, the main thing to note is that the painting vividly conveys the abstract meanings of the artist and evokes in the viewer the very associations and themes that are explored in this work – this is the theme of “cycles”, “balance” and “movement”. And the painting itself evokes the mechanical precision of constructivism and the rhythmic flow of natural cycles – this makes it a visually attractive and conceptually rich work.

As noted, in abstract painting, the main thing is the associations that this or that object or composition in the painting evokes in the viewer. Each person perceives a work of art through the prism of their own experience, and an abstract artist must take into account that reactions will be purely individual. Artists of this movement do not strive to create a single, objective interpretation, but to give the viewer freedom of perception, evoking unique emotions and thoughts.

Abstraction artists brought the following tasks to the forefront:

1) Liberation of art from real forms – artists refused to accurately reproduce objects and subjects in order to go beyond the usual visual patterns.

2) Study of color, shape and line as autonomous elements – in abstraction, color and shape become independent carriers of meaning, their combination generates emotions and ideas without reference to the real world.

3) Creation of multi-layered interpretations – abstract art does not dictate a single meaning to the viewer, but offers many possible interpretations, stimulating personal associations and reflections.

4) Rethinking the visual language – artists of this movement sought to create a new language based on geometric shapes, spontaneous brushstrokes and non-standard compositions that express ideas and feelings without direct reference to reality.

Simply put, abstraction in painting is a search for new meanings and ways of communicating through canvas and paints, and the viewer becomes not just a viewer, but also an active co-author of the work – interpreting the artist’s painting in his own way.

What is an Abstract painting – Differences Between Directions

Abstraction – as one of the most significant directions in the art of the 20th century, gradually developed and stratified into several independent trends. Each of them focused on different aspects – forms, colors and emotional perception – this allowed artists to explore new ways of expressing ideas and feelings – completely abandoning traditional images of the real world. As a result, such directions as geometric, color, minimalist and expressive emerged within the framework of abstractionism, each of which offered its own unique view of art.

Let’s consider several directions in abstract painting:

1) Geometric abstraction – in this style, the emphasis is on the use of clear geometric shapes, such as circles, squares and lines. And artists who work in this direction create strict compositions and often use symmetry and proportions, and some works create the illusion of depth and perspective, despite the absence of real objects. An example of a painting can be seen in the artist V. Konotopsky with the title “A look into the future”.

2) Color abstraction – artists of this direction focus on color and its combinations, and in such works – color becomes the main tool for conveying emotions and states. Combinations of bright and muted shades evoke various emotional responses in the viewer – from joy to melancholy. An example of a painting can be seen in the artist Anatoly Tarabanov with the title “Awakening”

3) Minimalist abstraction – this trend is characterized by maximum laconism – minimalist artists exclude any references to real objects from their works, and also limit the use of color and shapes. Such works often look like simple, but at the same time deep in meaning compositions and in which the emphasis is on the purity and simplicity of expression. An example of a painting can be seen by the artist Svatoslav Yushkov with the name “Harmony”.

4) Expressive abstraction – this trend is characterized by an emphasis on dynamics and emotions, and artists strive to convey in their works a sense of movement, often using powerful and spontaneous brushstrokes, as well as intense solutions. In expression – forms and lines recede into the background – giving way to sensuality and energy – for clarity, consider an example in the painting of the artist Olesia Osnach with the name “Metamorphoses”.

We have considered four directions, and we can say that abstraction has gone through a very difficult path in evolution and has become a multifaceted phenomenon in art – opening up new horizons for creative self-expression in artists and the development of imagination in viewers. Thus, various directions of this genre, such as geometric, color, minimalist and expressive abstraction – by no means all the directions and there are many more of them – enrich the palette of artistic approaches, but also provided the viewer with the opportunity to perceive art at the level of feelings, associations and personal interpretations. Abstraction freed painting from the shackles of realism, which allowed artists and viewers, no matter how pathetic it may sound – to explore deep meanings and emotional states that lie beyond the visible world.

What Does Abstract Painting Mean – A Question of Aesthetics

Let’s consider abstraction from the point of view of aesthetics and it is a deep philosophical and artistic phenomenon in which not only forms and colors play a key role, but also questions of perception, meaning, beauty and interaction between the artist, the work of art and the viewer. Unlike figurative and realistic painting, where images of objects, people and nature are understood on an intuitive level, abstract art requires a more complex and subjective process of comprehension.

To understand what abstract painting means in terms of aesthetics, it is important to consider several key aspects:

1) The rejection of mimesis – it is an imitation of nature. Abstract painting rejects the traditional understanding of art as an imitation or reproduction of the visible world. In classical aesthetics, such as in the works of Plato and Aristotle – art was often understood as a way of imitating reality, in which beauty lay in the harmony, proportions and accuracy of the rendering of an object. Abstract art violates this concept, since the artist does not seek to depict a specific object, but rather expresses ideas, emotions and concepts through visual elements such as lines, shapes, colors and textures – this causes a re-evaluation of what can be considered “beautiful” in art.

2) The aesthetic value of form and color. In abstract painting, form and color become independent carriers of aesthetic value – unlike figurative art – these elements serve to display objects and in abstraction they exist as self-sufficient expressive means. The viewer perceives the work through the intensity of color combinations, balance and tension of forms, textures and their interaction on the canvas. The aesthetics here are based not on the representation of the real world, but on the emotional and intellectual impact that is created by purely visual qualities.

3) Subjectivity of perception and interpretation. One of the key aesthetic features of abstract painting is the subjectivity of perception – unlike realistic art, which offers the viewer a clear and recognizable image, and abstraction – provides much more freedom of interpretation. Each person can see something of their own in an abstract painting and interpret it in such a way that they will rely only on their own life experience and add to it an emotional state and cultural influence (or context). All this subjectivity of perception emphasizes the idea – the aesthetic value of abstract art arises not only in the work itself, but also in the dialogue between it and the viewer.

4) Ideas of “meaning beyond form”. Abstract painting opens up the possibility of thinking about meaning that goes beyond the external form and from an aesthetic point of view – this is ideal. Artists working in this style often strive to express abstract concepts such as emotions, spiritual experiences, philosophical ideas and social problems – this meaning can be hidden behind multi-layered and difficult to access, which makes abstraction aesthetically complex. The viewer is invited not only to consider the form, but to penetrate into the deeper semantic and emotional levels of the work.

5) Abstraction and questions of beauty – in painting it also undergoes a transformation, if in traditional art beauty was closely associated with harmony and symmetry, then in abstraction – beauty becomes more subjective and uncertain. A beautiful abstract painting may not meet the usual criteria – it is like order or symmetry, but it can be dynamic, chaotic and disturbing. The aesthetic perception of beauty in abstraction lies in its ability to evoke deep emotional responses and stimuli for reflection in viewers.

We have considered abstraction from the point of view of aesthetics, but what are the main features of this art:

First, and most importantly – the absence of clearly recognizable and familiar to us outlines and shapes of objects.

Second, the presence of geometric compositions – these can be both flat and volumetric

Third, the possibility of the presence of signs, symbols that will carry secret meanings or abstract concepts in painting.

Fourth, the presence of plastic compositions that will flow into each other.

Fifth, the color scheme is the number of spots and iridescent shades.

Let’s summarize, abstract painting is a bold rethinking of classical art – it should be perceived and accepted in the right way. Abstraction does not pose the question “what did the author want to say with his christmas painting” – the artist himself may not know what associations his painting will evoke in a person – everything follows from the experience of each viewer. To do this – artists begin to explore forms, colors, meanings, which frees the viewer from the need to look for specific images and invites them to subjective interaction with the work, as if they become co-authors of the painting. The more a person immerses himself in the study of abstraction, the more pleasure he can get from what he sees; the main thing to remember is that art moves only with the heart.

All examples of photographs and artists are kindly provided by the Ukrainian Vintage Co.