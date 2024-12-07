Explain It – Do You Need A Case For Samsung S24 Ultra?

Samsung S24 Ultra is Samsung’s highest-flagship-grade smartphone. It is very popular among Australians for its sleek design and cutting-edge features. And like most new smartphone owners, you might ask yourself: Do I need a case for this beauty?

Well – the Samsung S24 Ultra comes with a titanium frame, Corning’s Gorilla Glass Armor display protection in the front, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the backside. The titanium frame gives solid protection against any accidental damage and Gorilla Glass glass gives level 8 protection against screen scratches and saves it from breaking. But, it still faces challenges when it comes to surviving real-world accidents.

And, do you know the display replacement cost of the Samsung S24 Ultra? It is huge – above 500 Australian dollars. And, if the accident damages the camera or other parts then you have to add more. A strong case can save you all from these issues.

Here’s the good news: we will discuss everything about whether you truly need a case or not so that you can make an informed decision on that.

What Happens to Your Phone After an Accident? 4 Possible Outcomes:

First, you need to understand what an accident could cause to your phone. Let’s discuss it.

Display Damage:

Broken Display: When we talk about any smartphone accidental damage, the first result that comes out is a broken display. And, it is also a nightmare for most of the users. Though it comes with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Armor and Victus 2 display protection, its big screen makes it vulnerable. If by any chance, it drops face-down from a waist height, it can lead to visible cracks.

Scratches In The Display:

Scratches are very common in any phone display. And, it does not need any severe accident or collision to make it happen. It can happen while your phone is in the pocket. Your key ring or any sharp object can damage the display too.

Warranty: No warranty for a broken display.

Cost to replace broken display: Above 500 Australian dollars.

Frame Damage:

Samsung S24 Ultra comes with a titanium frame which makes it robust. It can deal with small accidents. But, it is still vulnerable to mid to large accidents.

Broken Frame: Like other entry to mid-level phones, it may not fully crack. But, mild accidents or drops can lead to small fractures. Besides, Severe impacts can bend or warp the frame too.

Dents or Scratches In Frame: Nobody wants small dents or scratches in their phone, especially, if you are a premium phone user. But, without protection, dents or scratches can happen anytime. Accidental drops or collisions can leave permanent marks on the frame too.

Warranty: No warranty for frame damage.

Cost To replace broken frame: Above 450 to 550 Australian dollars.

Phone Back Panel Damage:

The back panel of the Samsung S24 Ultra is very stylish. It is made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Though it is very strong and can help you against drops and scratches, glass is always vulnerable.

Warranty: No warranty.

Cost to replace camera Lens: 40-50 Aud.

Camera Lens Damage:

The camera is one of the exciting parts of the Samsung S24 Ultra. Most people buy it because of its excellent photo and video quality. Accidental drops or collisions can lead to camera lens damage. Mainly the back camera is very vulnerable. It has a risk of scratches or cracks if an accident happens.

Warranty: No warranty for camera damage.

Cost To replace Camera Lens: Above 30 Australian dollars.

So – Do You Need A Case For Samsung S24 Ultra?

The answer is definitely – Yes. A solid premium case will save your phone from any kind of accident. Studies show that a solid case can save accidental damage to a phone by 50% or more, depending on the case’s material and design.

Ok, let’s discuss the importance of using a phone cover for your Samsung S24 Ultra.

Protection Against Drops:

A phone case will protect your S24 phone after dropping it. TPU or silicone materials made phone cases are designed to absorb the impact of accidental drops. Most premium phone cases have thick age around the corner, which makes it more shock absorb friendly.

Screen Protection:

Yes, screen protection is one of the most discussed and appreciated features of the S24 mobile. A solid build case will help you with screen protection too. The thick round corner and extra ages over the display protect the screen every time. It reduces the shock from the display during dropping and makes it risk-free. But, it is advised to use a quality screen protector for better safety.

Frame and Back Panel Protection:

A phone case will help to protect the frame and back panel in every aspect. The frame will never bend if you have a solid case. Moreover, A case will protect the phone’s titanium frame and back panel from being broken, dented, scratched, etc.

Firm Grip:

Samsung S24 Ultra is a slim, sleek, and slippery device. Moreover, the phone display size is 6.8-inch which is quite large. And, it is impossible to handle in one hand. So, the big size and slippery design make it a drop accident-prone device. A quality phone case will give it a firm grip. And, you can handle it easily.

Water, Dust Protection:

Samsung S24 Ultra is a water-resistant device – it comes with an IP68 rating. You can put in the water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. But, its water resistance can be compromised, and a waterproof S24 ultra case from Coral Case can help you there. It also protects your phone from dust and minor splashes.

Camera Lens Safety:

It also reduces the risk factor of a camera lens. Most quality phone cases have thick ages around the corner of the camera. It saves the camera lens during dropping.

Conclusion:

Yes, you should use a premium case for the Samsung S24 Ultra. Though It is a strong-build device with Gorilla Glass Armor protection in front, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the back side, and a titanium frame, there can be still a possibility of a broken display, scratched display, or body, broken camera glass, etc. Buying and using a case is a small investment that offers significant financial and practical benefits. It saves us against accidental damage and preserves the phone as it was. So, go for a display today.