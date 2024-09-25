Experts Pick New Coin As Best Investment Choice for December Gains Over Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)

In the latest crypto news, the Ethereum (ETH) Foundation has offloaded 300 ETH to exchanges again, a move that the community continues to frown on. Also, Travala has added support for Solana-based assets on its platform.

Meanwhile, IntelMarkets (INTL) continues to gain the attention of the cryptocurrency community with its presale. The project just crossed $490k in funds raised and is now heading towards $500k. Analysts have tagged it the best crypto to buy for massive gains by December.

Ethereum (ETH) Foundation Sells 300 ETH

According to on-chain data from Spotonchain, the Ethereum Foundation has sold 300 ETH, valued at about $763,000. The 300 ETH tokens were exchanged for DAI stablecoin and are part of a series of sales the Foundation has carried out in the past month.

Since the beginning of September, the Foundation has sold over 950 ETH (about $2.27M). On the other hand, the Ethereum price is displaying upward movement despite the continuous sell-off.

The altcoin price has increased by 14% on the biweekly timeframe, a sign that bulls are taking charge. Ethereum coin is consolidating above the 50-day SMA ($ 2,545.19) and could soar to new highs in the coming weeks. IamCryptoWolf forecasts that the value of Ethereum crypto could surge to $3,400 soon.

Travala Expands Blockchain Support To (SOL)

At the Solana (SOL) Breakpoint in Singapore, Travala CEO Juan Otero announced the platform has expanded its platform to the Solana blockchain. This new integration lets clients book flights, hotels, and other accommodations with Solana-based assets like SOL, USDT, and USDC.

Thus, Solana (SOL) joins other existing supported blockchains of Travala which are Ethereum and BNB Chain. The Solana network is a good choice for Travala due to its fast transaction speed and low fees. Meanwhile, this news comes as the Solana coin aims to surpass the 200-day SMA at $146.31.

The altcoin already surpassed the 50-Day SMA ($141.47) last getting the attention of the cryptocurrency community. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more profits in the future. DiezCocodrilos says the value of the Solana token could surge to $210 in the next few weeks.

Innovative Trading Platform, IntelMarkets (INTL), Gains Momentum

IntelMarkets (INTL) is leading other crypto ICOs in a bull run as it raises $490k from its presale. It is currently at the second stage of its presale and could enter stage 3 soon. Analysts are very optimistic about this project, given its upcoming AI-powered trading platform.

IntelMarkets is capable of processing more than 100,000 data points for enhancing the trading process and offering real-time information through the use of blockchain technology and AI. Also, the platform offers trading robots to enhance market access easier.

Rodeum AI empowers Autopilot Trading Robots to make trades based on the risk and leverage that the user can handle. They are also self-learning and can adapt to any situation. Every time these robots operate for a transaction, they change and adapt to the market condition.

Furthermore, the Intell-Array technology erases many signals that are common in other systems and provides a clear signal to make trading easier for investors. IntelMarkets’s native token, INTL, is at the second stage of its presale and is priced at $0.018. Analysts are very optimistic about its future trajectory and look forward to more gains by December.

Why IntelMarkets is a Better Choice Than Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)

IntelMarkets has shown remarkable success during its ongoing presale and is expected to keep rising in the coming months. Analysts believe it is a good crypto to buy for investors who want to end the year on a bang and have a predicted price surge of 5x by December.

