Expert Lucky Sees an Avalanche Target Between $80–$100, Chainlink Indicators Point to Bullish Momentum While Lunex Network Surges 200%

Interest in the crypto space is rising as analyst Lucky made a prediction for Avalanche (AVAX), he thinks it may surge to $80 or even $100. Meanwhile, Chainlink (LINK) indicators are starting to look bullish. At the same time, Lunex Network (LNEX), a presale star, has exploded by 200%. Some analysts even think this rookie may be the next 40x DeFi coin in 2025.

Lucky: The Avalanche (AVAX) Price Could Reach $80-$100

Avalanche (AVAX) is among the best crypto coins now. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of Avalanche has jumped from $23 to $52 in the past month alone. During that time, its value skyrocketed nearly 120%.

Crypto analyst Lucky thinks that this bullish trend will continue. In his X post, he said this altcoin shows incredible resilience. His Avalanche price prediction says a potential surge to $80 or even $100 may come soon.

The technicals for Avalanche (AVAX) support this statement. Currently, TradingView shows that this altcoin is valued above its 10-day EMA ($47). Additionally, the MACD level for the Avalanche crypto shows a 5.28 value, which suggests a good entry point for buyers.

Analyst Still Bullish for the Chainlink (LINK) Price Movement

Chainlink (LINK) is another altcoin showing some green price charts. On the one-month chart, the Chainlink price increased nearly 130%. CoinMarketCap shows that its value moved between $10.91 and $24.

The technical analysis for Chainlink (LINK) also shows some good signs. TradingView displays this crypto coin being valued above its 20-day EMA ($19) and 30-day EMA ($17). Additionally, its momentum indicator sits at 6.93, suggesting this uptrend may continue.

Crypto analyst Jelle also made an exciting Chainlink price prediction. According to his X post, this altcoin is at a resistance level now. Once the Chainlink coin breaks through, it may reach a new ATH past the $52 level.

Lunex Network (LNEX) Price Increases 200%, More Growth Incoming

Lunex Network (LNEX) is also making headlines in the crypto arena. This is all thanks to its amazing crypto ICO event performance. Notably, this presale has provided early buyers a 200% return. Therefore, countless traders rush to buy this DeFi crypto before its value rises again. Since this price increases on a three-day basis, more jumps are coming fast.

By holding the LNEX native token, people will also get:

Staking Rewards: Those who stake the LNEX token will get up to 18% APY in staking rewards:

Governance Voting Rights: The ability to vote on future developments for the Lunex Network platform.

Discounts: Various discounts on trading fees and more.

The Lunex Network platform will be a unique non-custodial crypto exchange that connects all isolated blockchains. On it, traders will easily swap crypto coins across different blockchains. Therefore, Lunex Network could disrupt the DeFi market, which IBS Intelligence predicts may be worth $48B by 2031.

Currently, one LNEX costs just $0.0036. However, a Tier-1 crypto exchange listing will push this value to $0.0216 – a 500% rise.

What May Come for Avalanche (AVAX), Chainlink (LINK) & Lunex Network (LNEX)?

Experts are very bullish on Avalanche (AVAX), Chainlink (LINK), and Lunex Network (LNEX). They think that these altcoins may all soar. However, one of them stands out—LNEX. This rookie will have a smaller market cap than its peers, which means faster price growth with less money. Therefore, many experts foresee it becoming the next 4x DeFi crypto, possibly in 2025.

