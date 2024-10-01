There is an emerging consensus amongst certain experts that there is a crypto token that will “beat and put to shame” Shiba Inu and Dogecoin within the 2025 bull run, and it is pegged at less than 10 cents. There is no other industry in which such rapid and steep increases of value take place as in the cryptocurrency market. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) both attracted significant buzz during the previous bull while prices were at a multiplication of fewer than $0.01 before hitting unimaginable heights later on. Yet still, these two meme coins, despite their tremendous adoption in communities, have no unique selling proposition, which most experts believe is the next big thing in the field of bioengineered mannequins.Some industry players say that there is a new token, priced under $10, that will shatter Shiba Inu and Dogecoin during the bullish days projected to occur in 2025. Such a token, known as Rexas Finance (RXS), is never a dull moment, anticipating its entry into the cryptocurrency world market because of its innovative approach to the tokenization of physical assets. This one deals with returning the question that probably all investors are seeking: why they should believe that RXS will not be another meme coin but instead skyrocket beyond SHIB and DOGE.

MemeCoins Set to be Put to Shame: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

Despite being created as a meme, Dogecoin reached as high as $0.74 in 2021 as a result of numerous celebrity endorsements, most of which came from Elon Musk. The same trend followed the Shiba Inu coin, which was touted as the Dogecoin slayer after emerging from lower tiers, aided by the efforts of a target market and speculation.Although they may appreciate, SHIB and DOGE provide scant real utility. While Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency oriented towards transactions only, it has limited functionality for internet gratuity and a few online outlets. Although Shiba Inu has functioned as a cryptocurrency swap with the introduction of ShibaSwap, it still relies on market speculation and community gravitation to remain relevant.

Introducing Rexas Finance (RXS): The Game Changer of This Year

Unlike meme coins, whose scope is limited to sponsorships or social media craze, Rexas Finance (RXS) adheres to fundamentals. RXS operates in the area of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, allowing high-value tangible assets such as real estate, fine art, and commodities to be converted into tokens. It is projected that this new market will grow to multi-trillion dollars within a decade, providing RXS with further room for expansion.Priced at only $0.05 at the moment in its Stage 3 presale, RXS is an affordable option for investors looking to enter this expanding market. Experts suggest that RXS will surpass the $1 mark, possibly reaching $5, due to a projected 30% price increase by 2025 and mass future adoption. Such levels of growth are much more feasible than Shiba Inu or Dogecoin ever recovering to such high market values, given their already massive size.

Real-World Utility: Rexas Finance vs. Meme Coins

What are Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, the most popular meme currencies, missing? As mentioned, these are speculative tokens with no real value and primarily depend on social sentiment and hype. The only thing keeping these tokens afloat after market fervor wanes is the community’s interest. The opposite, however, is true for Rexas Finance. Building real-world assets as tokens, RXS allows users to benefit from a hybrid system that combines blockchain with traditional financial infrastructure, addressing the liquidity issues of historical financial instruments.Consider a multi-million-dollar property, for example. It can be tokenized on the blockchain, and multiple investors can own fractions of that token. This opens up investment opportunities for a broader pool of people, increasing liquidity and providing wealth-building tools previously reserved for the super-rich. As a result, RXS is positioned to be a more valuable asset over time compared to the speculative nature of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, which rely on guesswork for investing.

Tokenomics: Vital for Future Sustainability

One reason why experts remain so bullish on Rexas Finance is its tokenomics. The project has only 65 million tokens in circulation, compared to over a trillion for Shiba Inu and billions for Dogecoin. This factor is likely to drive up prices due to increasing demand for RXS, especially as more real-world assets are tokenized on the platform.

Furthermore, the ongoing presale has already generated about $1.7 million, with more than 44 million tokens sold, indicating a significant level of investor interest. The presale price is expected to increase as the next stage opens at $0.06, so investors should act quickly to purchase. Once the token market opens and RXS is listed on several major exchanges, it is anticipated that the token’s price will increase, with projections reaching $1 to $5 by 2025.

RXS: A Worthier Asset for 2025

By 2025, analysts predict that Rexas Finance will grow much faster than Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Although SHIB and DOGE avoided an aggressive selloff during the crypto “winter” and may appreciate somewhat during the next bull market, neither token is likely to generate the 30x returns that RXS is aiming for. Since the hybrid RXS token will be used in everyday transactions, it has a more favorable long-term outlook, making it an attractive asset for long-term investors seeking high returns in the next bull market.Additionally, Rexas Finance aims to tokenize financialized real estate, making it appealing to institutional investors who are unlikely to invest heavily in speculative tokens like Shiba Inu or Dogecoin. Some of this institutional capital could significantly drive up the price of RXS in the coming years.

Conclusion: RXS, Market Leader by 2025

The fall in popularity of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin has been observed. Their era of enormous profits may have passed. In contrast, Rexas Finance—ticker symbol RXS—is positioning itself at the top of the asset tokenization industry, offering users both utility and incredible upside potential. With a current price below $0.10, investing in RXS now is like positioning yourself in a project poised to lead the 2025 bull run from the very beginning.For those looking to position themselves before the next crypto surge, Rexas Finance holds the promise of turning a $1,000 investment into $30,000 or more. Since the presale is already 67.96% sold out and prices are expected to rise, now is the time to consider adding RXS to your portfolio before the token gains widespread popularity.

