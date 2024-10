Exclusive Markets grandly celebrates the Winner of the Range Rover Contest in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 25th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, In a majestic celebration, Exclusive Markets, a leading international provider of online multi-asset trading and related services, honoured the winner of the Range Rover Contest. After three months of intense competition, the most skilled trader emerged victorious, driving away with the luxurious car, valued at $130,000.

Who won the Grand Prize?

Exclusive Markets team flew to Dubai and arranged a glittery ceremony in the vibrant city. Amid the excitement and fanfare, Panagiotis Mouroudelis aka MasterMind from Greece, whose exceptional trading skills stood out among all participants, was presented with the keys of the grand prize, i.e. the brand-new Range Rover Sports SE.

The event was filled with celebrations and applause as everyone congratulated the winner.

Upon receiving the keys, the winner shared his excitement, stating, “This contest has been an incredible experience. It was a roller coaster filled with moments of highs and lows. However, winning the Range Rover is a dream come true, and I am grateful to Exclusive Markets for organizing such a rewarding contest.”

A Journey Filled with Excitement and Rewards:

The Range Rover Contest, designed to reward both strategic trading and perseverance, was launched with great excitement. Participants were required to make an initial deposit of $1000 and trade consistently, refining their skills and strategies as they moved closer to the ultimate prize. But it was not only about this. Every week, the top-performing traders were presented with weekly rewards that ranged from a $200 Trading Bonus to an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

These prizes added another layer of excitement to the contest, keeping participants engaged. However, the challenge was not only about winning but also about growth and learning, pushing traders to test their strategies and grow their expertise.

At last, Hemant Kumar, Exclusive Markets’ CMO, reflecting on the success of the contest, stated, “We are thrilled by the exceptional participation and competitive spirit shown by all traders. Congratulations to our weekly prize winners and especially to Panagiotis Mouroudelis for his outstanding performance. For those who couldn’t participate or weren’t as fortunate this time, stay tuned for more exciting contests ahead. Keep trading smarter, trading exclusive.”

About Exclusive Markets:

Exclusive Markets is dedicated to providing traders with a robust, secure, and transparent platform for investing in a variety of financial instruments. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and holding ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification by MSECB, Exclusive Markets offers traders an exceptional platform that seamlessly integrates advanced features with user-friendly interfaces.

The Exclusive account offered by Exclusive Markets is a premium trading account with a range of features designed for experienced traders. With its low minimum deposit, low commissions, and market execution, the Exclusive account is perfect for those looking to take their trading to the next level. Additionally, with tight spreads, a swap-free option, and negative balance protection, traders can minimize costs and reduce their risk.

The Exclusive account also offers 24×7 expert assistance, fast execution speeds, and a user-friendly platform, providing traders with all the tools they need to succeed. With Exclusive account, traders can unlock their full potential and achieve their trading goals.

Traders can access a wide array of trading instruments, including CFD stocks, commodities, forex, and spot metals. The company’s expert team is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its clients by continually expanding its range of products and services, allowing traders to invest according to their preferences.

Risk Warning: Trading involves risk.