Exciting Innovations Unveiled by Sorghum United at CES 2025

The 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was a highly anticipated event, and Sorghum United, a global nonprofit regional food security, improved nutritive outcomes, and climate sustainability through the sorghum and millets value chains, unveiled several exciting initiatives. Sorghum United captivated attendees with the debut of their first video game, a new connectivity app, and a collaboration with designers to bring the beloved Sorgho Squad characters to life.

About Sorghum United

Sorghum United is a global nonprofit organization comprised of a team of Sorghum industry professionals on every continent except Antarctica, dedicated to empowering all levels of the sorghum and millet value chains. Their mission involves raising awareness and understanding of these grains as climate-smart crops, highlighting their nutritional and environmental benefits. They offer education and training to producers, processors, and consumers through digital content creation and conference facilitation.

They also collaborate with partners across various sectors to develop value-added products from sorghum and millet, advocating for policies that support these initiatives. Recently, they achieved Foundation status, enabling them to offer tax-deductible opportunities for supporters.

Introducing the New Sorgho Squad Video Game

A highlight of the event was the announcement of the launch of the new Sorgho Squad video game, featuring an ancient grain super team on a quest to tackle the world’s most challenging climate and food security issues. The immersive open-world game allows players to explore a new world filled with ancient and mysterious sites, solve challenging riddles, and ultimately reawaken the Sorgho Squad and their unique superpowers. The video game is based on the fun and adventurous graphic-novel-style book series authored by Nate Blum, the CEO of Sorghum United.

The Sorgho Squad features three book series, including:

Chapter #1: From the Ruins Comes Jowar

Chapter #2: The Rumors are True…Introducing Mashilla

Chapter #3: The Milo Mystery

Attendees had the opportunity to try the demo, with the full game set to release by March on Apple and Android app stores. The game’s teaser trailer is also available to view on YouTube.

Haali Connectivity App Showcases Potential for Agricultural Collaboration

Sorghum United also showcased Haali, their new connectivity app. Haali is designed to connect farmers, allowing for social, research, and business opportunities for thousands of input providers, processors, academics, governmental, and consumers located around the world. Sorghum United is actively seeking investors to support the continued development of Haali. The app has the potential to become a game-changer in the agricultural sector and promote climate sustainability and improved food security on a global scale.

New Foundation Status Enhances Sorghum United’s Global Impact

The organization celebrated its transition to a Foundation, presenting new tax-deductible opportunities for supporting small-holder farmers, SMEs, and climate initiatives worldwide.

BlüMilo and Istituto Marangoni Partnership Brings Characters to Life

BlüMilo partnered with Istituto Marangoni, a renowned art and design university based in Miami, Florida. Designers at the university helped bring the Sorgho Squad characters to life through life-size costumes depicting the beloved characters, showcasing their impressive skills and creativity. Actors portraying these characters engaged with fans throughout CES, creating memorable experiences for fans and spreading awareness about the Sorgho Squad’s mission. BlüMilo also supported the university’s scholarship fund with a generous $15,000 donation.

Conclusion

Sorghum United’s presence at CES 2025 shows their commitment to addressing some of the world’s most pressing agricultural and environmental issues through exciting innovations and partnerships. With the debut of the Sorgho Squad video game, the Haali connectivity app, and the partnership with designers from the Istituto Marangoni, Sorghum United captivated audiences and potential investors alike. As they embrace their new Foundation status, the organization continues their dedication to making a lasting impact on global agricultural practices.