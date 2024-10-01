Evisort Sets the Benchmark as One of the First Companies World-Wide to Achieve the ISO 42001 Responsible AI Certification

Evisort, a company known for using AI to simplify contract management, just became one of the first in the world to earn the new ISO 42001 certification for responsible AI. This certification shows they’re serious about building AI systems that are transparent, ethical, and trustworthy. By being an early adopter of these standards, Evisort is helping set the rules for how AI should be used responsibly.

The ISO/IEC 42001 Responsible AI certification sets a global standard for creating and using AI ethically. It focuses on making sure AI is transparent, accountable, and managed responsibly, addressing big concerns like bias, fairness, and trust. By being one of the first to earn this certification, Evisort is proving it’s serious about building AI that businesses can truly rely on. This gives legal and business teams peace of mind that Evisort’s AI isn’t just powerful, but also safe, secure, and built to high standards.

The launch of ISO 42001 is a big deal for any company using AI. With AI becoming a part of more industries, it’s crucial to have guidelines that keep these systems in check. The certification aims to tackle the usual hurdles that make AI risky, like biased results, privacy issues, and the “black box” problem of not knowing how decisions are made, especially in areas like finance, law, and healthcare.

“Enterprises are increasingly reliant on AI for complex decision-making processes, but the speed of innovation must be balanced with stringent safeguards,” said Amine Anoun, Evisort’s Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. “The ISO 42001 certification provides an essential framework for transparency and accountability, reinforcing our commitment to building AI solutions that customers can trust.”

The certification process, led by Schellman, a globally recognized leader in attestation and compliance services, involved a comprehensive audit of Evisort’s AI systems. The audit covered critical areas such as:

AI Training and Data Management : Ensuring that training data is anonymized and governed according to best practices.

Human Oversight : Guaranteeing human review and intervention where necessary.

Transparency and Explainability : Making AI decisions understandable and traceable for all stakeholders.

Third-Party Risk Management : Evaluating the ethical and security standards of external partners and data sources.

Evisort already had a solid track record with certifications like ISO 27001 for information security and ISO 27701 for privacy management, plus SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. This strong foundation made it easier for them to achieve ISO 42001. Together, these certifications show that Evisort takes security and data privacy seriously, making it a smart option for companies that need to use AI in environments where managing risk is critical.

“Achieving the ISO 42001 certification is a proud moment for Evisort, but it’s also a call to action for the industry at large,” said Jerry Ting, CEO of Evisort. “Ethical AI is not just a compliance checkbox; it’s a foundational requirement for building solutions that empower businesses to operate with integrity and confidence.”

By being one of the first to earn the ISO 42001 Responsible AI certification, Evisort is setting an example that could push more companies to adopt similar standards across industries. As AI becomes more central to business operations, companies will need to follow responsible AI practices to build trust and reduce risks.

Evisort isn’t just raising the bar for AI in contract management. They’re paving the way for a future where responsible AI is the standard, not the exception. With AI becoming a bigger part of business, certifications like ISO 42001 will be crucial for companies that want to be seen as trustworthy leaders in a changing landscape.