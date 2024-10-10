EVgo and Delta Electronics sign deal to co-develop next-generation charging architecture.

EVgo and Delta Electronics have signed a deal to co-develop next-generation charging architecture.

EVgo expects to complete final design and rigorous interoperability testing in its Innovation Lab and deploy these new chargers by the second half of 2026.

What deal did EVgo Sign with Delta Electronics?

EVgo Inc. (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nations’ largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), said on Thursday that it has entered into a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with longtime technology partner Delta Electronics, Inc. (“Delta”), a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, to jointly develop next-generation EV charging architecture. This new charging architecture is designed to provide EVgo with more control over the full customer experience while bolstering reliability and delivering increased cost savings and enhanced energy efficiency.

Under the agreement, EVgo and Delta will expand their years-long collaboration to develop state-of-the-art fast chargers that will center on the customer experience, the company said.

Dennis Kish, President of EVgo, said, “EVgo is committed to delivering a superior experience for our customers and we continue to advance long-term solutions to maximize convenience and improve reliability. As the next step in our evolution, EVgo will leverage our learnings and experience from working with over one million customers across the U.S. to develop this next-generation charging architecture in collaboration with Delta Electronics with the goal of increasing consumer confidence in public EV infrastructure and supporting broader adoption of electric vehicles nationwide.”

Austin Tseng, President of Delta Electronics (Americas), said, “Delta looks forward to collaborating further with EVgo as we pioneer the future of EV charging infrastructure by redefining the customer experience, enhancing charger reliability, and advancing energy conservation. Delta’s core competencies in high-efficiency power electronics and system integration will be key to this endeavor.”

About the new chargers

According to the report, EVgo expects to complete final design and rigorous interoperability testing in its Innovation Lab and deploy these new chargers by the second half of 2026 and aims to lower its gross capital expense per stall by 30 percent while increasing peak power delivery by nearly 20 percentage points.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, featuring over 1,000 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

About Delta Electronics

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for three times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for seven consecutive years.