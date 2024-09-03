Everything You Need To Know About Lip Fillers

Thanks to its approval by the FDA, lip filler/augmentation is now the second-fastest-growing facial procedure in the U.S. Lip fillers are not permanent; they only last around a year. The fillers are made of hyaluronic acid, a sugar [naturally found in the body] that adds temporary volume and definition when injected into lips. Lip fillers improve the volume and shape of the lips. It is very popular because it is quick, comfortable, and straightforward. The three main ways that lip enhancement can help your facial appearance are:

Fillers are temporary

The first thing you should know about lip fillers before getting them at is that they are not permanent, and the results can last between three and twelve months. Hyaluronic acid is a substance gradually broken down by an enzyme called hyaluronidase, which is found in the human body naturally.

Once the effects of the fillers start to wear off, your lips will return to how they were before the procedure, and the original size and shape of your lips won’t be permanently affected by the fillers.

It is also worth noting that the lips can swell and bruise after having the procedure, but the extent of swelling varies from one person to another, so it’s not easy to predict how long the lips will settle after the procedure.

Lip fillers should only be given by a qualified, experienced professional

Unlike Botox or dermal fillers that can be administered without a prescription which means that anybody can perform them without being qualified, fillers should be administered by a professional. This is why you should choose a practitioner to perform the procedure.

Choose a Lip Fillers practitioner specialising in facial treatments. Before you get the procedure done, ask about the doctor’s experience and whether they have achieved satisfactory results in the past. Always go for a practitioner with good reviews such as Azthetics Clinic.

The results should look natural.

Patients can now choose a natural finish when having fillers, unlike in the past, when the “trout pout” look was unmistakable. The main aim of administering lip fillers is to create a natural look, not a dramatic change in appearance.

The hyaluronic acid fillers used, including Juvéderm and Emervel, result in lips that are natural and soft. The way the lips feel should also be natural; the sensation in your lips should be the same as before you had the treatment.

Slight bruising and swelling are normal.

Mild bruising is expected a few days after the procedure, but this isn’t the case for everyone; some people may not notice any bruising. Patients are advised to allow 1-2 weeks for their lips to settle down after treatment.

Some swelling is common after the procedure and can last a few days. The swelling can be managed by applying ice packs to the area. You should minimise the swelling and the bruising by not drinking alcohol or exercising on that same day of treatment.

After the injections are done, your physician will massage your lips to help the fillers disperse so that the lips are even and there are no visible lumps or bumps.

There’s no specific approach to lip fillers.

A good doctor will not have a set approach to administering fillers or using a set amount. Instead, during a consultation, he/she will discuss with you the parts of your mouth that you would like to concentrate on. The doctor will also offer suggestions for how to enhance the area naturally and will advise you on what size and shape lips will look best for your face.

