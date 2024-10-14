Everything You Need to Know About Building Automation Solutions

Health & safety has become the top priority for enterprises & business owners in every industry. Building automation (BA) began in the early 1880s with the introduction of a simple thermostat for controlling the temperature of the boiler room. Over the next century, building automation transitioned from pneumatic to digital controls for regulating commercial building comfort systems.

BAS plays a vital role in smart buildings & provides a user interface that allows the users to adjust the control settings according to their desired needs. It detects any potential issues related to building system performance for enhanced efficiency & high productivity. BAS configures the controls to ensure only authorised users are able to access & control the system and is considered a great energy-efficient solution.

All building control systems, including lighting and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning), as well as fire and security systems, are wired through a single set of controls for a value-driven result.

Why Businesses Choose to Retrofit a New Building Automation Solution

Upgrading the systems in commercial facilities provides significant advantages that are worth exploring.

Sustainable Development

Retrofitting enables buildings to upgrade their existing infrastructure & lower the overall carbon footprint. BAS contributes to sustainable development by minimising construction waste & reducing the consumption of raw materials needed for new buildings.

Reduce Costly Expenses

According to industry estimates, retrofitting costs 40- 50 % less than new construction. These savings can be used to adopt advanced building controls and solutions to preserve the existing structure & enhance the productivity of the building operations.

Minimise Disruption

With proper planning & execution, retrofits are a great approach carried out zone by zone or floor by floor to reduce disruption in day-to-day activities. It cuts the costly downtime and allows different sectors of the facility to remain operational.

Consumes Less Time

Retrofitting consumes less time as compared to building a new construction. The process is quicker & highly efficient, enabling business owners to get information to perform preventive measures timely without any delay.

Enhance Property Value

Retrofitting the Existing system impacts the property value and enables potential buyers to attract your buildings and their smooth functioning.

Enhance Occupant Comfort

Promotes a healthier and cleaner environment for the occupants by maintaining consistent temperature & air quality.

Future of Building Automation Solutions

The future of building automation solutions is a world where approximately 80% of projects are smart equipment, and the rest are IoT solution devices that work as a coordinated system. The end devices will be smarter to identify where they are and what system they are connected to. BAS professionals will shift their focus from physical system installation to IT systems such as databases, analytics, and system integration.

Smart platforms enable remote monitoring & control of building systems to adjust temperature, safety & other features in advance. The inputs (thermostat, pressure sensors) & outputs (actuators, relays, etc) will be cheap & great enough in reliability. According to Fortune Business Insights, It is estimated that the global automation market is expected to grow from 205.86 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 395.09 billion by 2029.

Conclusion

Building Automation Solutions provides a lot of benefits for maintaining building systems and offers a safe & healthier indoor environment. Today, businesses are opting for BAS to make their buildings more sustainable & streamline necessary operations. Adopting an automation solution provides substantial benefits on profit, production rate & quality.

If you are looking for a certified company to retrofit your building system? Rensair is a top-notch choice. Supplement your building controls and solutions to make it less energy-intensive. Rensair smart building solutions can now connect to your BMS for real-time data on IAQ and energy.