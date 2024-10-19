Evaluating Zig Network (ZIG) as a Preferred Investment in 2024 Over BlockDAG (BDAG) and Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

BlockDAG (BDAG) and Pepe Unchained (PEPU) have achieved huge presale success and have garnered deserved attention from the market.

In this article, we consider Zig Network (ZIG), another presale candidate that has the potential to surpass both of them before the end of the year.

Zig Network (ZIG) could surpass BlockDAG’s success

BlockDAG (BDAG) has stood out in the presale market after amassing nearly $100M. This has attracted interest from major exchanges as it prepares for listing. BlockDAG (BDAG) is introducing a hybrid approach to the market, combining features of traditional blockchains and Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs). Developers and enthusiasts are already building applications after its testnet went live this month.

While BlockDAG’s achievements have been impressive, Zig Network (ZIG) has been gaining prominence among big investors. Zig Network (ZIG) incorporates the benefits claimed by BlockDAG (BDAG) with a wonderful twist in revenue-sharing.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) gathers $20M in presale

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is a layer 2 Ethereum (ETH) blockchain that claims to be the future of meme coins. Inspired by Pepe (PEPE), it aims to be a better version of the $4.38B meme coin through lower transaction fees instant transactions, and higher volume. Its presale has also been successful, gathering about $20M.

Zig Network (ZIG) also surpasses Pepe Unchained (PEPE) in terms of utility, infrastructure and potential financial rewards and its presale has only just begun.

Zig Network (ZIG) is challenging the market’s traditional approach

Zig Network (ZIG) offers a new, decentralized revenue-sharing model that challenges the market’s traditional approach. While investors look out for opportunities that will guarantee long-term returns, Zig Network (ZIG) is providing much more than that. Every investor is guaranteed a percentage of the generated revenue for as long as they hold the tokens.

The initial stage of the presale is here, set at a giveaway price of $0.01. Few other opportunities present as much benefit-to-cost ratio.

The core vision of Zig Network (ZIG) is a future where blockchain technology empowers individuals, developers, businesses and communities. A community that grows naturally where every contributor is adequately incentivized and compensated.

Zig Network (ZIG) is designed to seamlessly communicate with other blockchains. Therefore interoperability is not an issue. Its smart contract has been audited by an impartial third party and the team has shown commitment to the project through the locking of liquidity for life. Zig Network (ZIG) is set to surpass BlockDAG (BDAG) and Pepe Unchained (PEPU) in the coming months. The team’s vision of a blockchain ecosystem where contributors are adequately incentivized and rewarded is appealing, and the project is well-positioned to outperform its competitors in the coming months.

With its innovative revenue-sharing model, strong security features, and broad scalability, Zig Network (ZIG) could surpass both BlockDAG (BDAG) and Pepe Unchained (PEPU) as the leading project in the presale market. The platform’s focus on creating a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem is likely to attract further investment and community support as the project progresses toward its goals.



