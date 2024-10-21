Eutelsat launches 20 OneWeb satellites.

Eutelsat has launched 20 oneweb satellites aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

Takeaway Points

What did Eutelsat Launch?

Eutelsat Group said on Sunday that it has successfully launched and deployed 20 satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO), further strengthening the OneWeb constellation.

The company said that the satellites were launched on Oct 19 aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9, which lifted off at 10:13 pm PT, from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat Group, said, “We are delighted to see the successful launch and deployment of new OneWeb satellites. These satellites will strengthen our network services, improving overall performance for our customers. As we celebrate the anniversary of the merger with Eutelsat and OneWeb, we are excited by the growing demand for our multi-orbit services and we remain committed to delivering value for our customers and shareholders. I want to thank and congratulate the teams at Eutelsat Group and SpaceX for their hard work to facilitate this launch.”

Where was the satellites built?

Eutelsat said that the satellites separated successfully from the vehicle and were dispensed in 10 batches over a period of 20 minutes, with signal acquisition confirmed on all 20 satellites, The satellites were built by Airbus U.S. Space & Defense in Merritt Island, Florida.

When did this launch happen?

The launch occurred following the one-year anniversary of the coalition between Eutelsat and OneWeb to create the world’s only GEO-LEO operator, the company said. Since the coalition, Eutelsat has seen an increase in demand for multi-orbit services and is collaborating with industry leaders such as Intelsat, Inmarsat Maritime, and Hughes to deliver cutting-edge connectivity services worldwide, across sectors.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL)