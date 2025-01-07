Ethereum Trading Volume Takes A Dip, Will The ETH Price Follow Suit? Where Is It Heading In January?

2024 has been a great year for crypto, with several currencies, including Bitcoin and Solana reaching ATHs. Second-ranked crypto Ethereum, however, did not do as well as expected, with the ETH price maxing out at just above $4,000, still about $860 short of the ATH it achieved in 2021.

It seems Ethereum is taking a knock, and trading volumes have been down since early December. Is Ethereum still a good buy, and where can the ETH price go in January, and indeed, for the rest of 2025? And what is the best crypto to buy as an alternative?

Ethereum trading volumes down

Trading volumes are not looking great for Ethereum. A few months ago, trading volumes on the highest-ranked layer1 solution were north of $54 billion. In the last week, it has averaged just above $20 billion. And one cannot blame the market, either. Other tokens have shown an increase in the same period, with Sui tripling its volumes and hitting its ATH in the same period.

There’s something else going on with Ethereum. The reason for Ethereum’s lackluster performance could be simple: stiff competition. Let’s start with the good news: Ethereum is not going anywhere. It is safe as houses, secure as Fort Knox, and as reliable as a Toyota Hilux. But Ethereum is expensive. Not in price, but in operating costs. Ethereum has a gas fee problem. But that’s not all. Ethereum is slow.

Competition from other Layer 1 applications such as Sui (SUI), Toncoin (TON), Tron (TRX), and especially Solana (SOL) is putting a lot of pressure on Ethereum as the best crypto to buy now, and the ETH price is taking the strain.

ETH price prediction for January…and beyond!

Coincodex feels exceptionally bullish about the ETH price and predicts that a new ETH ATH could be achieved by the second week of January, and the ETH price could breach the psychological $5,000 mark by February.

Coincodex gets exceptionally bullish, predicting the ETH price to hit over $13,000 by May, and then it goes phenomenal and predicts the ETH price will hit 16K by Thanksgiving.

This sounds great, but two things need to be considered before declaring Ethereum as the best crypto to buy now. ETH is cyclical, and the same ETH price prediction sees the ETH price plummet to present levels until the next cycle starts in 2029. Even $16,000 is only 4x from present levels. In TradFi, 4x is unbelievable. In crypto, we call that Tuesday.

As a long-term investment, it’s the best crypto to buy as an anchor, but should investors look at some alternatives for better growth?

