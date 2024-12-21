Ethereum Set to Eclipse Solana by 2025 – Next Big Crypto to Watch?

Over the last couple of years, Solana has risen through the ranks to become a top crypto project. But nobody would imagine that it would battle Ethereum to gain the position of top ecosystem for decentralized applications. And surprisingly, the project seems to be catching up.

But will SOL eventually catch up with and overtake Ethereum? This article examines the prospects of both coins and also takes a look at Rollblock, the next big crypto token that rivals ETH and SOL in terms of the biggest gains.

Rollblock Presale Surges Past $7 Million

Rollblock is an iGaming platform that promotes complete transparency by introducing blockchain into its operation. This focus on provably fair gaming processes has been a hit, and it is now home to thousands of active users. That is why its presale has raised over $7 million from investors already.

Apart from complete transparency, Rollblock also has other advantages over its competitors in the GambleFi space. It has deflationary tokenomics, holds token burns, and also operates a revenue sharing mechanism that rewards holders with a steady stream of passive income.

In essence, Rollblock is the go-to platform for gamers, and it also offers mouthwatering rewards to investors. This makes it an extremely appealing token to invest in. It is available for $0.043 at the moment, and analysts have earmarked an 800% appreciation before the presale ends.

Will Solana overtake Ethereum?

Solana has hit record levels of on-chain activity, active wallets, total locked value, and trading DEX volume in the last months. In fact, the numbers Solana is posting are rivaling Ethereum’s, and this has led to speculation it could overcome ETH to become the largest dApps ecosystem.

However, Solana’s market cap is dwarfed by Ethereum’s even though it recently hit an ATH above $250. The token is $93 billion strong, which is miles behind Ethereum’s $400 billion. SOL would have to do more to become the second-largest coin in the world.

Ethereum price could explode in 2025

Ethereum hasn’t had a very good year in terms of price action, but based on analysts’ predictions, the token is gearing up for a strong performance next year.

After briefly touching $4,000, the Ethereum price dipped dangerously, following a market-wide price correction. But an expected pro-crypto US government has got analysts predicting a surge is on the cards in 2025.

The dApps ecosystem crypto niche is quite competitive, and only Solana has been able to hold a candle to Ethereum. However, Ethereum’s first-mover advantage keeps it ahead of others.

The bottom line

Ethereum and Solana are both extremely attractive crypto investment options, but their established status is the reason Rollblock is superior in terms of ROI. During a crypto bull run, coins like SOL and ETH record impressive price gains, but gems like Rollblock often post bigger percentage gains.

At $0.043, Rollblock has a better chance of fetching investors immense returns. Given its solid fundamentals and potential to appreciate, taking a stab at Rollblock looks like a no-brainer for savvy investors. That’s why experts have deemed it the next big crypto for the new year.

