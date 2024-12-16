Ethereum Price Prediction: Here’s How High Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Rexas Finance (RXS) Will Pump if ETH Reaches $18,000

Ethereum has always managed to dominate the crypto space and, in turn, impact other altcoins. From its present $3,771.61 with a market capitalization of $454.27 billion, Ethereum is calculated to surge past $4,800 and reach $18,000 in 2025. Such a gigantic surge would affect the Ethereum market cap and propel several other altcoins to market-changing growth, such as the Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Rexas Finance (RXS).

Ethereum – Key to Altcoin Expansion

Currently, Ethereum is trading at $3,771.61 and has an impressive market cap of $454.27 billion, making it an important pillar of DeFi and smart contracts. In an attempt to conduct technical analysis, it was seen that Ethereum had faced sluggishness in price movement at the level of $4,073 at least more than three times within the current year. As it continues to trade above this range, we expect ETH touch $5000. Future prospects show that the price could reach the mark of $8,845 after the price pattern cup with handles is completed. If it reaches $18,000, it also means a new altcoin season for investors, with both Pepe Coin and Rexas Finance poised at the front.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): A Meme Coin You Should Buy Right Now

Pepe Coin currently has a price of $0.00002429 and a market cap of $10.22 billion, making it one of the largest in the meme coin industry. Having a community-oriented nature with some level of speculation, PEPE is set to gain tremendously from Ethereum’s market bullish breakout. If Ethereum reaches the $18,000 price level, analysts say that many people who bought Pepe Coin would see at least 10x or even 20x their initial investment. This would push the price of PEPE to anything between $0.00024 and $0.00048. This will further guarantee Pepe to be one of the highest-ranking altcoins, making it ideal for investors willing to risk a considerable percentage of their assets for high rewards.

Rexas Finance (RXS): Undervalued Asset With Explosive Growth Potential

Rexas Finance draws attention as a rare altcoin that focuses on asset tokenization and granting masses access to otherwise inaccessible markets such as real estate and fine art. So far in the presale, RXS has raised over $26 million, selling more than 339 million tokens. Currently, at stage 10 of the presale, each RXS token is priced at $0.150. These impressive numbers highlight strong investor interest and confidence in the project. The functionalities of Rexas Finance position it as a standout platform. It has Rexas Launchpad for decentralized project funding, Rexas Token Builder for users to create custom tokens, and Rexas GenAI, AI tools that help market NFTs. These components address different market constraints, thus making the platform attractive to different users.

The tokenomics also significantly impacts RXS when it comes to growth potential. Out of the one billion total supply of tokens, 42.5% will go to the presale, 22.5% to staking rewards, and 15% for liquidity. The remaining tokens finance the treasury, marketing, and partnerships, thus creating a balanced structure that supports long-term growth. The CertiK audit provides further security, which builds investors’ trust.

Potential Gains if Ethereum Goes to $18,000

Rexas Finance is a registered ERC-20 token that is invariably integrated into Ethereum’s network. If ETH climbs to $18,000, RXS may soar to $15 or more after a hundredfold increase. This change would be thanks to their growing market for unique asset tokenization services coupled with robust demand for their services.

Conclusion

If Ethereum and its fluidity reach the magic number of $18,000, the repercussions for altcoins will be overwhelming. Tokens like Rexas Finance and Pepe Coin could use this breakout as fuel. PEPE can provide returns between 10x and 20x, being a high-risk, high-reward type of investment. At the same time, RXS has strong fundamentals and good positioning in the market, thus offering a safer bet with the explosive potential of over 100x returns. Rexas Finance makes bold promises. It is an investment in crypto that, if realized, will shake things up substantially. If you are looking for an investment in the next bull run, Rexas does stand out. With what looks like a promising roadmap, strong tokenomics, and innovative features, it is worth considering an investment riding Ethereum to new highs.

For more information about Rexas Finance (RXS) visit the links below: