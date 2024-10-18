Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are the best two models in the industry, each with its own set of advantages. The target audience for dApps is split into two, and it is not a coincidence that Ethereum obsesses with the development of the DeFi space, while Solana acts as an accelerated and scalable counterpart. Both have the potential to climb to new all-time high crypto prices in the following years. For now, let us look at what makes one of them more likely to reach this point first and how exactly Rexas Finance (RXS) could be a boon in an even bolder way.

Ethereum (ETH): Slow and Steady Wins the Race?

Ethereum, since its launch in the industry, has been one of the core and fundamental players in the crypto market. The price behavior of the last ETH shows encouraging signs. After managing to cross $2461, Ethereum increased by 6.5% and closed at $2536 above the 50-day EMA. Technical indicators also show a bullish trend:

The MACD indicator has chalked out bullish crossovers, implying more upside momentum for Ethereum.

The RSI on the daily charts of Ethereum is at 59. This indicates that the momentum could carry Ethereum above its current price.

If Ethereum manages to sustain above $2536, then a retest of the high of $2820 recorded on August 24, 2021, could happen in the near future. That, however, is only if Ethereum manages to push through to a new all-time high that surpasses the level of $4878, which it hit in November 2021.

Ethereum prospects don’t look bad either; the situation with Ethereum 2.0 progress seems to prove otherwise regarding Ethereum scaling solutions. Still, even with such a conservative growth picture in comparison with fresh Everest-like projects like Solana, Ethereum will definitely remain a steady long-term investment due to its vast ecosystem and constant leadership in DeFi and NFT.

Solana (SOL): A Dynamic and High Throughput Position

According to the current value of Solana as per the above report, the SOL coin price is around $519.00 at present. Solana’s demand is driven by its high transaction processing capacity, coupled with low charges. The previous highest price was $260.06, which occurred in November 2021. Solana, however, is no pushover to Ethereum because it has built itself as worthy competition to Ethereum by being able to process 65,000 transactions per second, while Ethereum can process less than that. Some analysts also believe that Solana might be trading between $220 and $750 in the medium term, while long-term forecasts suggest a potential of as high as $1000 or more by the year 2025. This is observed as the market continually expands due to the rapidly increasing adoption of the Solana blockchain. Nonetheless, it should be pointed out that Solana has faced several network downtimes in its history, raising some issues regarding the network’s reliability. As long as it continues to grow rapidly and conquer new markets, the possibility of Solana reaching a new ATH sooner than Ethereum is real. Solana will most likely be the first to achieve a new all-time high, as long as the momentum toward rapid and scalable blockchain technology does not slow down.

Why Rexas Finance (RXS) is the Best Alternative

Nevertheless, both coins hold their own approach and remain a good investment. Rexas Finance (RXS) is something unique that may provide a greater opportunity for gains, particularly for those interested in real estate asset tokenization. At $0.060 as a target price, Rexas Finance has already surpassed $3.6 million in its presale and is now available on Coin Market Cap. What makes Rexas Finance unique is its synergy in fractional ownership of high-value assets like real estate, agricultural lands, precious metals, and raw materials, which were previously locked out of the reach of every ordinary investor. The token builder of the project enables people to make their own asset tokens, and the launchpad enables raising funds for new projects. This unique solution provides the integration of blockchain and traditional assets and therefore has great potential in terms of future development. It has been estimated and speculated that RXS can hit $10 or even $25 by the year 2025. This provides far more upside potential than what is expected from both Ethereum and Solana. The Rexas system supports its expansion and covers the entire market, thereby presenting a good target for the rally expected in the near future. Rexas Finance is further sweetening the deal by holding a $1M giveaway, which also serves to increase awareness of the project and recruit more investors. Furthermore, the combination of innovative technology, sound tokenomics, and an expanding community makes Rexas Finance one of the most interesting and promising projects in the market.

Conclusion: Predicting the Next ATH to be Achieved by Which Crypto Asset?

As for Ethereum and Solana, Solana’s aggressive growth strategy and market adoption put it in a better position to attain a new ATH before Ethereum. Solana will continue to innovate and acquire new clients to surpass its $260 all-time high, particularly with a multi-faceted marketplace for games, DeFi, and NFTs. Nonetheless, if your preference is for maximum return on investment, Rexas Finance (RXS) is the best option. With tokenization, fractional ownership, and even the democratization of real-world assets in the crypto market, the project is set to disrupt the industry. Starting at a relatively cheap price of $0.060, RXS’s low entry price combined with a clear roadmap could result in higher profits than Ethereum or Solana. For investors looking for trend-setters, Rexas could just as well be the token that will break all records and set new levels, higher than what has been possible with ETH and SOL.

