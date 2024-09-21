Ethereum Drops & Solana Wallet Gets Upgrade While BlockDAG Drops Its Much-Awaited Testnet! Is This The Road To 20,000x ROI?

Crypto enthusiasts have a lot to keep an eye on this week with major updates from established and new coins.

Ethereum’s funding rate has just hit its lowest point. Meanwhile, Solana is stepping up its game with Phantom Wallet’s new feature that makes sending crypto a breeze. But the real buzz is around BlockDAG’s much-anticipated Testnet, which everyone is trying to get in on.

The launch has garnered the project more credibility and an influx of new users, as people are buying BDAG coins to explore the testnet. As a result, the presale is nearing $73.7 million and analysts are preducting 20,000x ROI, making BlockDAG one of the top crypto projects to watch.

Ethereum Funding Rate at an All-Time Low

Ethereum’s Funding Rate just hit its lowest point of 2024, hinting at a bearish sentiment in the market. This drop suggests a lack of demand for leveraged Ethereum purchases, which could put pressure on ETH’s price in the short term.

Ethereum is currently trading around $2,300, but the lack of buying interest could push the price down further unless more buyers step in. The good news is that Ethereum’s spot trading volume has stayed steady at $14 billion. This has helped keep things stable for now, but if that volume drops ETH could face more downward pressure.

Solana Wallet Made Easy with New Features

Solana Wallet, Phantom, is stepping up its game with the introduction of custom usernames, making it easier for users to send and receive crypto. Announced on September 17, this new feature allows Phantom users to create personalized wallet identifiers, simplifying the process of transferring crypto, NFTs, and tokens. Currently, the feature is optional and will first roll out to longtime Phantom users before becoming available to everyone.

The Solana wallet’s goal is to make things simpler and attract more users to the Solana network. With fast transactions and low fees already in place, this new feature is another step toward making crypto accessible for everyone.

Testnet Launch: BlockDAG’s Ready For The Big Leagues!

BlockDAG is quickly becoming a hot asset for blockchain developers, crypto traders, and enthusiasts. BDAG’s Testnet launch has already shown that the project is built on a powerful tech foundation. With nearly $73.7 million already raised in the presale, it’s clear that traders are paying attention.

What sets BlockDAG apart is the potential for a jaw-dropping 20,000x ROI, making it one of the most exciting crypto opportunities. This momentum, driven by BlockDAG’s Testnet’s successful launch, positions BlockDAG as a serious contender and an attractive asset for anyone looking to get in early on the next big blockchain project.

The testnet launch is more than just a technical upgrade. It’s a statement that BlockDAG is here to play with the big coins. The Testnet reveals a powerful and scalable framework, loaded with features like the Blockchain Explorer and MetaMask Wallet Connect. These allow developers to dive deep into real-time transaction tracking and smart contract capabilities. BlockDAG’s testnet showcases its readiness to handle the demands of decentralized networks, and it’s clear that the BlockDAG team is executing its roadmap flawlessly.

The Testnet not only confirms BlockDAG’s ability to deliver on its promises but also pushes the project closer to its ambitious goals. With such significant upgrades, BlockDAG is solidifying itself as a key player in the crypto space, and the hype is just getting started.

Top Crypto Projects

While Ethereum faces some uncertainty with its record-low funding rate, it’s still holding stable thanks to strong spot trading volume. Conversely, Solana’s Phantom Wallet is all about making crypto accessible and fun with its new username feature.

However, BlockDAG is rapidly establishing itself as a top contender in 2024’s crypto world with its testnet’s launch. With early estimates suggesting a jaw-dropping 20,000x ROI for BDAG holders, now is the time to act. At just $0.0178 per coin, this could be a golden opportunity for those looking to jump on the next big thing in crypto before it skyrockets.

Discover More About BlockDAG: