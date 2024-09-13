Ethereum Climbs, Bitcoin Cash Falters, BlockDAG Soars With 30,000x Potential—Which Coin Should You Bet On in Q4 2024?

Ethereum, the backbone of decentralized finance, has seen notable changes in its supply dynamics, impacting its market performance. Meanwhile, Bitcoin Cash, a well-known Bitcoin alternative, is navigating through market volatility with mixed results. On the other hand, BlockDAG is making headlines with its successful presale, driven by the launch of an engaging Telegram-based game, TG Tap Miner, which is not only building a strong community but also promoting the sale of its BDAG coins.

Massive Ethereum Supply Spike

Ethereum, often hailed as the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi), has seen some interesting changes in its supply and market performance recently. Over the last week, Ethereum’s net supply increased by 16,975 ETH, pushing the total supply up by roughly 18,099 ETH. This increase is significant, especially when you consider that 1,124 Ethereum coins were destroyed, leading to an annual supply growth rate of 0.736%. As a result, Ethereum’s price has climbed 3.64% in just the past 24 hours, reaching $2,558.

The rise in Ethereum’s supply is closely tied to its proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism, which has gained traction as more users participate in staking. Mid-August 2024 marked a key moment for Ethereum when its total supply surpassed 120 million ETH, driven by the issuance of 77,091 coins in just 30 days.

This surge reinforced the network’s security and reward system, making staking more appealing. While transaction activity has slowed down by 55%, with only 1.07 million transactions recorded last Sunday, Ethereum’s outlook remains positive. Analysts expect the price to hover slightly above $2,600 in the coming days, reflecting a bullish sentiment despite the market’s inherent volatility.

Bitcoin Cash Takes a Hit

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has faced some recent fluctuations. In the last 24 hours, its price dropped by 3.76% to $346.46, following a week of gains where it rose by 3.0% from $336.39. The coin has experienced notable volatility, as reflected in the Bollinger Bands on its price charts.

Despite this recent dip, BCH’s trading volume increased by 24.0% over the past week, while its circulating supply slightly decreased by 0.12% to 19.75 million coins, accounting for 94.06% of its total 21 million supply.

Currently ranked #19 by market cap at $6.84 billion, Bitcoin Cash remains a significant player in the crypto market. These mixed signals indicate that while caution is advised, BCH continues to be a noteworthy cryptocurrency, especially as investors navigate ongoing market volatility.

BlockDAG’s Engaging TG Tap Miner Game

BlockDAG is gaining significant attention in the crypto world, largely due to its ongoing presale, which has already raised substantial funds, surpassing $72.5 million. A key driver of this success is the popular Telegram-based game, TG Tap Miner. This game is a strategic tool designed to promote BDAG coin purchases while fostering a strong community.

In TG Tap Miner, players earn Tap Points by bursting different types of falling balls during one-minute sessions, with points varying based on the ball type. A key feature of the game is its referral system, which rewards players with 4000 Tap Points for each friend they invite, helping grow the BlockDAG community.

The game encourages frequent play, with new sessions starting every two hours. Players can use boosters like Thunderstorm, Time Travel, and Rocket to enhance gameplay and maximize their Tap Points. These boosters can be earned through gameplay or by purchasing BDAG coins, tying the gaming experience directly to BlockDAG’s ecosystem. With the ability to earn 6000-7000 Tap Points daily, TG Tap Miner is a powerful tool for driving BDAG coin sales and maintaining community engagement.

The Last Note

The developments with Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and BlockDAG highlight the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum’s supply growth and staking success, Bitcoin Cash’s price fluctuations, and BlockDAG’s innovative community-building strategy with TG Tap Miner all contribute to the world of digital currencies. Whether you’re an investor, a gamer, or just someone interested in the latest crypto trends, these stories offer valuable insights into where the market is headed.

