Estée Lauder has launched a premium beauty store on Amazon U.S.

Takeaway Points

Estée Lauder Launches Premium Beauty Store on Amazon U.S.

The aim is to bring its high-performance skincare and makeup and legendary fragrances to Amazon shoppers across the country.

The brand said it is also launching a virtual foundation tool, exclusive to Amazon, at amazon.com/findyourdoublewear.

What did Estée Lauder launch on Amazon U.S.?

Estée Lauder, the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., announced its official launch in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty store on Tuesday. The aim is to bring its high-performance skincare and makeup and legendary fragrances to Amazon shoppers across the country. Amazon customers can start shopping now at amazon.com/esteelauder.

The brand said it is also launching a virtual foundation tool, exclusive to Amazon, at amazon.com/findyourdoublewear. This tool allows Amazon customers to compare multiple shades of Estée Lauder foundation virtually, find their shade, and add it right to their Amazon shopping cart. When shopping Estée Lauder in the Amazon Premium Beauty store, Prime members enjoy fast, free shipping on every order.

Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder, while commenting about the launch said, “The launch of Estée Lauder in Amazon Premium Beauty marks a huge milestone for our brand as we bring our high-performance products and advanced skincare science to Amazon customers in the U.S. We are excited to introduce our night science expertise, skin tone authority and iconic fragrances to Amazon’s highly engaged, multi-generational beauty community, providing them with an elevated, high-touch experience to discover our best-in-class hero products.”

Melis del Rey, General Manager, Beauty, Baby, and Beauty Technology, Amazon U.S. Stores, said, “Throughout 2024 we have been working with The Estée Lauder Companies to launch several of their unique and cherished beauty brands in Amazon Premium Beauty, with the launch of Estée Lauder’s flagship brand today as a particularly significant milestone in that journey. Amazon Premium Beauty brand stores allow brands to share what makes them special. We worked with Estée Lauder to build an innovative Beauty shopping experience that reflects the brand’s storied sophistication and telegraphs the magic that has made their products so prized by customers since 1946.”

The Amazon Premium Beauty Store

According to the brand, through this launch, Amazon customers will be able to discover, learn about, and shop different types of best-selling and trending Estée Lauder products, including its beloved #1 foundation in the U.S., Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, which will launch with a Virtual Foundation Tool.

To amplify its brand presence and product discovery in Amazon Premium Beauty, Estée Lauder will launch an extension of its successful female-centered sports marketing campaign, Game Day, Your Way, on Prime Video. The ad will air throughout fall 2024, the brand said.

About ESTÉE LAUDER

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world’s first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skin care and makeup products and iconic fragrances — all infused with a deep understanding of women’s needs and desires. Today Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries and territories around the world and at a variety of touch points, in stores and online. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée’s powerful and authentic point of view. Follow @esteelauder on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

About the ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.