Essential Interior Painting Tips

If you are picking up paint brushes and rollers to rejuvenate your home yourself, you will undoubtedly look for expert interior painting tips to achieve the perfect paint results.

Even if you do hire commercial interior painters, it’s helpful to have an idea of how to choose the right interior finish to get the desired results. Painting a wall might seem simple since it’s just applying paint with a brush or roller. However, there’s a lot of scope for mistakes, especially when painting ceilings or trim.

Here, professional painters have shared their best interior painting tips to help you get a perfect painting project.

Step-by-step preparation of a room for interior painting

Here’s how to prepare a room before starting to paint.

Clear the space– Move furniture out of the room or cover it with plastic sheeting. Make sure there’s a clear way to move here and there.

Protect the floors– Tape along the bottom of baseboards and cover the floor with rosin paper and plastic-lined drop cloths to prevent any spills from ruining things.

Fix the damages– Patch holes and cracks in walls and trim using spackle or wood filler. Caulking is applied to gaps for a smooth finish.

Sand and clean– Lightly sand surfaces for smoothness. Clean up the dust inside the room with a vacuum and a damp cloth.

Use a tack cloth to clean the surface before painting to get great results. It is suited more for door and cabinet painting than rather large surfaces.

Pro Tip– Start with a small cut on the caulk tube tip and adjust as needed so as not to make a mess while applying. Start with a smaller cut near the end of the tip and adjust it to match the size of the gap. This will help you get neat and clean joints.

How to choose the right primer?

For a plastered wall or drywall, primer prepares the surface, ensures better adhesion of paint, extends the life of paint, and provides a smooth finish.

Drywall– Use a drywall primer to seal the wall surface and create a smooth base for paint.

Wood– Use wood primer if dealing with bare or stained wood, to prevent tannin bleed and improve paint adhesion.

Metal– A rust-preventing primer is important for metal surfaces to avoid corrosion.

Masonry– A masonry primer can handle the alkalinity of brick or concrete surfaces.

Stained or damaged areas– Use a stain-blocking primer to cover stains, or smoke damage, so that they don’t bleed through the paint.

Oil-based paint– Pair with an oil-based primer for durability so that the paint sticks better.

Latex paint– A latex primer dries faster and has lower VOCs, making it more eco-friendly.

Mildew-resistant primers– It is best for areas with high moisture, like bathrooms or kitchens, to prevent mold and mildew growth.

How to paint a room?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to interior painting.

Paint the ceiling first– Cut in around the surface edges with a brush, then use a roller for the painting. Apply two coats to cover the surface evenly. Paint trim, windows, and doors– Start with crown molding, then paint the windows, doors, and any other trim. Try to paint doors separately while the room dries. Paint the walls– After the trim, cut in along the edges and roll the walls. This helps create clean lines. A lot of interior painting success depends upon choosing the right colors for your walls, so spend some time picking up the wall colors. Finish with baseboards– Paint the baseboards at the end, starting from the top and working your way down. This catches drips that occur during the painting.

Interior painting clean-up tips

Carefully remove any coverings and clean your tools properly/

Remove dried masking liquid– After the paint is fully dry (about 90 minutes), score the mask edges with a utility blade and peel it off in one piece.

Match existing wall paint– If you need to match paint, cut a small piece of drywall paper from a hidden area and take it to a paint store for a precise match. However, hiring commercial painting contractors makes things easier you don’t have to worry about any of the processes- from painting to cleaning up.

Remove painter’s tape– Once the paint is dry, remove the painter’s tape at a 45-degree angle. If sealed with paint, score the edge first with a putty knife.

Clean paint brushes and rollers – For latex paint, wash brushes with warm water and dishwashing detergent. For oil-based paint, you can use odorless mineral spirits. Dry brushes flat or hang them up.

Paint-roller covers– Remove excess paint with a 5-in-1 tool. For latex paint, clean with warm water, and for oil-based, use a solvent. Dry the cover by standing it on the end.

Conclusion

Painting the interior of a home or an office may appear simple, but delivering a professional finish involves much more than basic tricks. While you might have enjoyed painting since childhood, creating a flawless interior paint project requires professional skill and knowledge.

That’s why we have compiled expert advice for you. These interior painting tips can help you achieve a faster, smoother, and desired result on your next interior painting project, making it look like it was done by a pro.

