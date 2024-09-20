Eros Platform Launches Virtual Learning Hub Offering High-Quality, On-Demand Erotic Philosophy Education

Eros Platform by OneTaste is one of the first online monasteries dedicated to the art and practice of erotic philosophy. The platform provides users with unfiltered access to video courses, live events, community groups, and qualified instructors. Eros Platform aims to democratize erotic philosophy and Orgasmic Meditation (OM) resources and support, enabling countless individuals to expand their consciousness through harnessing sexual energy.

OneTaste, a mission-centered company co-founded by author, speaker, and women’s sexuality, empowerment, and liberation expert Nicole Daedone, popularized OM practices. In coordination with The Institute of OM Foundation, OneTaste enabled thousands to access safe, effective OM practitioners across the globe. The Institute supported the company’s mission of validating the benefits of OM through scientific research. After both entities recognized the need for an innovative teaching model, OneTaste utilized its expertise of in-person instruction to over 35,000 people to release the Eros Platform. One Taste launched the OM app to offer a free way to learn the practice of OM. The Eros Platform itself offers users an effective, convenient way to access online courses, events, blogs, podcasts, and communities for erotic philosophy.

Eros Platform features hundreds of hours of premium video content and a growing library of self-paced and guided courses on topics such as relationships, intimacy, and female pleasure. Daily live events are held for over six hours, with senior faculty and guests discussing the healing and connection Orgasmic Meditation can offer. Eros Platform users also have access to a proprietary AI tool using The Eros Sutras, a bestselling five-volume series on erotic philosophy written by OneTaste co-founder and creator of Orgasmic Meditation Nicole Daedone.

Nicole Daedone

Since its launch, Eros Platform has attracted over 4,500 users and has built a vibrant YouTube community of over 500,000 subscribers. Users have shared their heartwarming stories of Orgasmic Meditation’s benefits on the Eros Platform website, highlighting how this therapeutic practice has reduced anxiety and self-consciousness and stimulated a feeling of ‘oneness.’

The Institute of OM has proven many of these advantages through ongoing research. Some results even suggest that trauma victims experience enhanced benefits from OM, contrary to the popular belief that they can’t tap into sexual energy.

As Eros Platform continues shining a light on erotic philosophy’s transition from an esoteric art to a scientifically established meditative practice, it aims to empower users to live happier, more fulfilling lives as they embrace their sacred sexual energy.