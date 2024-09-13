Ericsson Launches Two Innovative Routers to Advance Enterprise AI and Next-Gen Applications.

Ericsson has launched two new routers that address increasing demand for secure and reliable wireless WAN as enterprises expand advanced technology across IoT and vehicles.

What did Ericsson launch?

Ericsson on Thursday announced the launch of two innovative routers, the Ericsson Cradlepoint R980 and S400—designed to provide enterprises with seamless, secure, and scalable connectivity for enabling AI, computer vision, data analysis, and other advanced applications across IoT environments and vehicle networks. Integrated with Ericsson’s NetCloud platform, including NetCloud SASE Secure Connect, these routers offer seamless deployment, management, and robust, zero-trust security across large-scale IoT and vehicle endpoints.

Pankaj Malhotra, Head of Enterprise Networking and Cybersecurity Business Line, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson said, “As AI and advanced applications continue to transform industries and daily operations, the demand for secure and resilient connectivity beyond traditional branch environments is becoming increasingly critical. With the capabilities of the R980 combined with NetCloud Manager, we’ve integrated security, SD-WAN, and deep visibility into a unified, easily managed system. This industry-first approach is empowering our customers to seamlessly deploy networks that provide enterprise-grade network reliability and security, all while aligning with their unique innovation and business goals.”

Ed Walton, CEO of STEP, a partner for Ericsson Wireless WAN and Enterprise 5G, said, “Our customers are increasingly demanding the speed, reliability, and security that 5G and LTE Wireless WAN offer. Both the R980 and S400 address our customers’ need for mass-deployment, ensuring optimal performance and security in demanding environments. At STEP, we are always impressed with how NetCloud features continue to evolve to help us to scale our services efficiently, so customers can focus on their core business.”

The Ericsson Cradlepoint R980

The Ericsson Cradlepoint R980 is a ruggedized 5G router that delivers high-performance connectivity to vehicles, enabling the deployment of advanced applications such as AI-driven video recognition and real-time data analysis. With the increased use of these technologies in public safety and smart cities, 5G is providing reliable and agile connectivity. Designed for first responders, near-shore vessels, and school buses, the compact R980 delivers secure and persistent 5G connectivity, even in the most demanding conditions. It can also be leveraged in IoT deployments where video and mission-critical applications may require higher performance and lower latency. With its 3rd generation 5G architecture, the R980 is 3GPP Release 16 compatible, ensuring readiness for standalone (SA) networks and network slicing, including public safety slices and low latency network slices for IoT. The router’s new, embedded e-SIM will enable over-the-air carrier switching in future NetCloud releases, adding deployment flexibility and operational efficiency. This forward-looking design makes the R980 an ideal solution for organizations readying to leverage 5G’s full potential in their vehicle fleets, the company said.

