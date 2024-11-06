Equity Positions available to token holders and investors

Palm Bay, Florida, 6th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, GuardBlock is a token, and a computer store made to suppress monetary hurdles, assist in erratic spending and challenge full dependency on a paycheck. GuardBlock is building a crypto token ecommerce system that fractionalizes purchases on its POS system into instant rewards. Imagine going to the grocery store and at checkout receive in rebate GBK token, then stopping at the gas station and at checkout receive Ethereum, then later that night on a date with that special someone only to receive at checkout bitcoin as rewards. This is GuardBlock token vision for the world our company sees for every family no matter location or income level.

The Ethereum (ETH) token is now paired with Guardblock (GBK) on the CoinGecko terminal. GuardBlock offers clients crypto or tokens as rewards at checkout. Physical and metaverse stores are also planned on our roadmap. As a tokenized multi-directional integrated computer company building a progressive network, GBK invites token equity investors into the fold that desires a solid investor position. Automated token onboarding is breakthrough concept for the crypto, token and all future terminal transactions.

Please fill out the form to hold an equity position in this new GBK token venture.

During this Blockchain revolution GuardBlock, one of 5000 RWA digital asset token on the market unveiled plans for “GBK Pay” at a meeting in Indiana at the Hardrock Cafe. Most crypto payment terminals push for customers to spend crypto or tokens held in digital wallets. GuardBlock sees this as premature selling that will devastate token holders later. Real world asset (RWA) tokenization with GBK Pay, offers cryptocurrency holders an increase in tokens and or allocation instead of liquidation. The most common thing is that regulated tools are used in some instances to Grab n Go!

Co-Owner of GuardBlock, Barrett Parker, emphasized the importance of a reality-based mindset in the token market environment. “Mature investors will become more sustainable given market accumulation and product influences,” he stated. “Investors in non-product based driven investments will soon wake up to alternate realities.” In light of global uncertainties, its impact on financial markets, GuardBlock is committed to grow token investors’ profits both online and in all instore locations. The CEO expressed concerns about the potential collapse of traditional financial systems, such as 401Ks, IRAs, and banks, and the devastating effects this could have on retirees.

“It’s crucial for investors to evaluate their ability to survive CDBC conditions based on their business type and career,” the CEO added. “GuardBlock has developed a mechanism to protect as many investors as possible, ensuring income stability for the 3,000 early market entrants is foremost essential.” GuardBlock’s innovative approach sets it apart in the cryptocurrency community. By integrating product staking through the GBK token, the company enables customers to become instant investors, creating cross-border value and expanding access to digital investments. This unique model ensures that both traders and non-traders can benefit from GuardBlock’s tokens.

As GuardBlock celebrates this commencement, it reaffirms its commitment to building a sustainable and secure future for GBK token investors. The company continues to innovate and adapt, providing reliable income solutions in an ever-changing market is what we are building.

Will you Join?

https://forms.gle/hToVeYSHWBDm2dHYA