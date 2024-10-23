Enjoy up to 33% off plus an extra 10% on Modelones Pleascent Nail Care Routine this October

The holiday season is approaching, and it’s time to get nails looking presentable before all the family gatherings and parties with friends. To assist with this, the Modelones Pleascent Nail Care Routine will be on sale through the end of October. This kit provides users with the necessary tools to achieve their desired manicures at home in just three steps. It is suitable for personal use and can also be given as a gift.

To prepare the nails, users can choose the Pleascent Acetone-based Remove Plus Liquid to remove all types of soak-off nail products including acrylic powder, poly gel, dip powder,

press-on nails, and more. In addition to eliminating harsh, overpowering odors, the Remove Plus Liquid is infused with essential oils that nourish the nails.

Alternatively, those who want to avoid acetone can use the Acetone-free Nourishing Nail Cream, which removes light-colored polish in just 30 seconds and dark or glittery shades in 1 minute, without affecting nail glue or gel polish. Whether your nails are natural, dry, or brittle, this nail polish remover cream provides a gentle yet powerful solution that leaves your nails healthy and polished.

The next step involves filling in the uneven surfaces of the nails with the Nail Ridge Filling Strengthener, which helps preserve color and improves the manicure’s durability for over a week. Application is straightforward, and it dries in two minutes.

The final step is applying a vibrant nail polish from the kit , paired with a high-gloss top coat for a long-lasting, chip-resistant finish. Each kit includes six different shades of color, and additional shades can be purchased individually. The kit also includes essential touch-up tools including nail clippers and sanding strips to perfect your manicure.

From now until the end of October, the Modelones Pleascent Nail Care Routine will be available at an extra 10% off on top of existing discounts. If users prefer to mix and match, each product included in the kit can also be purchased separately. Additionally, other Modelones products will also be discounted during this sale.

To claim the discount, visit Modelones on Amazon, add individual items from the nail care routine to your cart, and apply the code: DNPZZXB9 at checkout for 10% off.